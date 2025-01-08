PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative continues to monitor the winter storm that is forecasted to impact our area on Friday.

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative’s control center and member services representatives will remain available 24/7. Members are encouraged to report any outages through our phone lines at 888-258-3743 or by texting OUT to 800-240-3400 if they have enrolled in TEXT POWER. Outages can also be reported on our mobile app. Please do not report power outages through our social media channels.

Additional line and right-of-way crews are on standby. Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative always maintains a stock of poles, transformers and other equipment, and personnel are coordinating with suppliers should we need additional materials.

Crews will respond to power outages when outdoor conditions are safe. We encourage everyone to stay off the roads until the storm has passed to allow emergency responders and line crews to do their jobs safely.

If you or someone you care for depends on life-supporting medical devices, make plans now in case electric service is interrupted.

We encourage all members to stock up on supplies before winter weather impacts our area. It’s always best to be prepared for extended power outages and keep the following supplies on hand:

• Water (one gallon per person per day for several days)

• Food (three-day supply of non-perishables)

• Flashlights, wireless phone charges and batteries

• Manual can opener

• Moist towelettes

• Extra pet food

• First aid kit/updated prescription medicine

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative will keep members, public officials and media informed through our website, social media channels and text notifications.