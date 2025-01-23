EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery incident that took place this morning at the Shell station located at 4931 Old Easley Bridge Road in Easley.

According to PCSO Chief Deputy Brett Barwick, at approximately 9:27 a.m. on January 23 the sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding the armed robbery.

Deputies responded to the incident location and found that a white male wearing black clothing including a hooded sweatshirt had entered the store and used a semi-automatic handgun to demand money from the store clerk, officials said. The suspect fled the area in a dark Nissan Pathfinder before deputies arrived, according to Barwick.

Reports state the vehicle was last seen by a witness on Highway 153 heading towards Anderson County.

The clerk was not harmed during the incident, officials said.

“This incident appears to be an isolated event and does not pose a current danger to citizens in the area at this time,” said Barwick in a released statement. “If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.”

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are currently investigating the case.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.