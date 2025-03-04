PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) said it has adjusted the 2024-25 school calendar to make up some of the days missed during Hurricane Helene.
The SDPC Board of Trustees approved the calendar adjustment in a board meeting last Monday.
According to district officials, six instructional days were missed due to the hurricane. The district used a combination of eLearning, in-person makeup days, and special approval from the South Carolina Department of Education to finalize the following plan:
February 14 – eLearning Day
Approved as an eLearning day for this year only due to extenuating circumstances.
Makes up September 30, 2024 (the first missed day of Hurricane Helene closures)
April 21 – Now a full In-person makeup day
Originally scheduled as an Inclement Weather Make-Up Day, this day will now serve as a regular school day for students.
Makes up October 1, 2024.
May 22 – Full day of instruction (Previously a half day)
May 23 – Full day of instruction (Previously a half day and last day of school.)
These two half-days will now be full days, combining to make up one full instructional day.
This adjustment makes up for October 2, 2024.
South Carolina law (S.C. Code Ann. § 59-1-425(B)) requires all instructional days missed due to extreme weather or other disruptions to be made up.