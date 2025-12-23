December is brimming with festive holidays designed to celebrate family, friends and good fortune. While Christmas and Chanukah may dominate the holiday landscape this time of year, African American and Pan-African cultures observe a week-long celebration known as Kwanzaa from December 26 to January 1.

Kwanzaa is designed to affirm African family and social values. It is primarily celebrated in the United States and is not a religious holiday, setting it apart from events like Christmas and Chanukah. The name of the holiday and the celebration were the brainchild of Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach. Karenga borrowed the word “kwanza,” meaning “first,” from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza.” He added an extra letter “a” to the word to make it a seven-letter word to coordinate with the seven children present at an early Kwanzaa celebration in the mid-1960s, as well as the seven principles of the holiday, according to Britannica. The notion of the holiday is rooted in first fruit celebrations, which are found in cultures throughout Africa both in ancient and modern times.

The values that are the tenets of this festival include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). These principles were drawn from the values found throughout Africa. Each day of the celebration is dedicated to one of the seven principles.

Seven symbols embody the holiday, including fruits, vegetables and nuts; a straw mat; a candleholder; ears of corn; gifts; a communal unity cup; and seven candles in the colors of red, green and black. Families come together to light one of the candles in the kinara (candleholder) each day, and discuss the day’s principle.

On December 31, participants join in a community feast, and many people wear traditional African clothing. The feast includes foods from African, African American and Caribbean traditions. Dishes enjoyed during Kwanzaa include candied yams, fried chicken, jerk chicken, jollof rice, gumbo, and collard greens. CBC Kids News says celebrants also play drums and dance during Kwanzaa festivities.

Kwanzaa unites Black communities and helps to celebrate heritage, culture and community spirit. The holiday rounds out the year with ritual and celebration.