The final score on Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum said: North Carolina 65, Clemson 55.

I’ll admit I was pulling for Clemson to win the game. It was my first time covering the Clemson men’s basketball team and it seemed like a golden opportuny for a Tigers win. They were tied at 34 at halftime. Then with 13:07 left in the game, Chancey Wiggins drained a 3 from the top of the key for a 41-39 lead. They were tied at 45 but then the wheels fell off.

Through all of this, I still say the MVP of the game was junior Ian Schieffelin. The 6-foot-8 forward from Loganville, Ga. had a monster game to the tune of … 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 and 4 blocks. Beyond the impressive stats, he just brought an energy to the game that was unmatched.

So at the press conference after the game, I had to ask Clemson Coach Brad Brownell about the play of Schieffelin.

“Phenomenal,” said Coach Brownell. “An incredible effort as usual. I like that he got some boards and finished around the basket. His activity on defense and he got some steals. He had only one turnover and played 33 minutes. I’m just really proud of him. He didn’t play quite as well against Miami, but today he was huge.”

Continued Brownell, “The two plays he had at the beginning of the half. I told our team the other night before the game that when I walk around town, the first person people say to me is Ian Schieffelin. Some of us look at Ian like how does this guy do that. His heart is so big and how accepting of what he’s trying to do. You just love coaching guys like that. He lays it all out there and he’s not the most gifted guy. He’s playing against really talented and athletic people, and still finding ways to get double-figure rebounds. If you don’t enjoy coming to Clemson games and watching him, then you are missing out.”

Personally, I became a big fan of Schieffelin today. I had seen a couple of big-time dunks from him before this game. However, his all-around effort today was worth the price of admission.

RJ Davis and Tar Heel Basketball Tradition: That’s just what Clemson’s men’s basketball team did on Saturday in a 65-55 loss to the University of North Carolina.

The Tigers slipped to 11-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. It was a bunch of woulda, coulda and shouldas type of day for the Clemson Tigers.

But way beyond the final stats, I wanted to talk to the star player of North Carolina (RJ Davis) and see what this great tradition means to him. Names like Michael Jordan and James Worthy – to name a few – have worn that North Carolina jersey before him.

“Just the culture here and the overall success that this program has had,” said Davis, with a flood of other reporters around him on Saturday after the victory. “It is second to none. Just to know the history behind it and that a lot of great players have come through this program. I just love that. The spotlight that UNC brings and the fan base – just everything about UNC.”

Continued Davis, “I met MJ my sophomore year when we played NC State. I did not get a chance to watch him on TV, but for him to come back express some knowledge and show some love back to the school that he had success at. It meant a lot.”

