Week of March 4th

Monday night

Jeffrey Shepard 267, 245 710 series

Scott Sisk 267, 235 695 series

Chuck Anderson 267, 257 728 series

Gary Allen 263, 259, 256 778 series

Stephanie Carver 224, 215, 214 653 series

Kim Stidham 219, 216

Robert Stancil 204, 200

Phillip Spradling 266, 225 691 series

Brett Smith 249, 201

Marcus Stanford 211

James Cockrell 236, 203

Avery Merrifield 215

Aaron Limbaugh 247, 214

Joseph Catalano 257

Craig Cipolla 243, 238, 225 706 series

Tae Mattison 209

Trey Hester 258

Kevin Arms 234

Vince Avallone 211, 203

Curtis White 202

Matthew Simon 228, 208

Stanley Trammell 210. 202

Matt Lockee 219, 214

David Whisnant 224

Billy Joe Williams 246

James Wike 255

Chase Hall 253 685 series

Rickey Edgar 246

Emery Barner 236

Phil Worley 237, 224

Richard Singleton 251, 236

Peyton Simmons 214

Jamie Hendricks 256

Keith Cobb 231

Jason Whiteside 256

David Whiteside 200

Ryan Whiteside 216, 211

Tuesday Seniors

Richard Singleton 256, 212

Barry Finger 255

Colin Fowler 211

Lisa Parker 199

Evonne Austin 199

Mike Stanton 210

Linda Wolf 202

Wednesday Trio

Phil Worley 268

Joey Gibson 246 248 208

David Chastain 236 222 223

Avery Merrifield 225 192 266

Tim Seigle 215 198 235

Billy Joe Williams 223 228 217

Brett Buckler 209

Melaney Wolfe 204 268 192

Craig Cipolla 221 234 236

Thursday Seniors

Gary Crowe 237, 223

David Rude 225

Gerry Hyatt 214

Teresa Madden 211

Jacques Reeves 205, 190

Belinda Robson 195

Mike Stanton 203

Jimmy Turner 199

Jim Cottrell 212

Jeff Madden 202

Dewayne Morris 192

Roger Sayers 192

Friday night

Congratulations

Aaron Richard 289 837 series

Richard Singleton 268

David Whisnant 259. 719 series

Dianne Richard 215

Sydney Bell 209

Hanna Kidder 209

Saturday youth

Caden Bryan 266 244 181

Casey Stiles 234 221 223

Tanner Hendricks 223

Eli Shepard 225

Bryson Cantrell 211

Local Bowling Notes: The 33rd Annual Southeast Bowling Association, Inc. Handicap Tournament will be held from June 1 -30. For more information, you can call (865) 599-1667. Host Hotel information is the Holiday Inn Knoxville West at Cedar Bluff in Knoxville, TN. There will also be an SBA Delegates Meeting on June 8.

Registration is also