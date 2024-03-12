Week of March 4th
Monday night
Jeffrey Shepard 267, 245 710 series
Scott Sisk 267, 235 695 series
Chuck Anderson 267, 257 728 series
Gary Allen 263, 259, 256 778 series
Stephanie Carver 224, 215, 214 653 series
Kim Stidham 219, 216
Robert Stancil 204, 200
Phillip Spradling 266, 225 691 series
Brett Smith 249, 201
Marcus Stanford 211
James Cockrell 236, 203
Avery Merrifield 215
Aaron Limbaugh 247, 214
Joseph Catalano 257
Craig Cipolla 243, 238, 225 706 series
Tae Mattison 209
Trey Hester 258
Kevin Arms 234
Vince Avallone 211, 203
Curtis White 202
Matthew Simon 228, 208
Stanley Trammell 210. 202
Matt Lockee 219, 214
David Whisnant 224
Billy Joe Williams 246
James Wike 255
Chase Hall 253 685 series
Rickey Edgar 246
Emery Barner 236
Phil Worley 237, 224
Richard Singleton 251, 236
Peyton Simmons 214
Jamie Hendricks 256
Keith Cobb 231
Jason Whiteside 256
David Whiteside 200
Ryan Whiteside 216, 211
Tuesday Seniors
Richard Singleton 256, 212
Barry Finger 255
Colin Fowler 211
Lisa Parker 199
Evonne Austin 199
Mike Stanton 210
Linda Wolf 202
Wednesday Trio
Phil Worley 268
Joey Gibson 246 248 208
David Chastain 236 222 223
Avery Merrifield 225 192 266
Tim Seigle 215 198 235
Billy Joe Williams 223 228 217
Brett Buckler 209
Melaney Wolfe 204 268 192
Craig Cipolla 221 234 236
Thursday Seniors
Gary Crowe 237, 223
David Rude 225
Gerry Hyatt 214
Teresa Madden 211
Jacques Reeves 205, 190
Belinda Robson 195
Mike Stanton 203
Jimmy Turner 199
Jim Cottrell 212
Jeff Madden 202
Dewayne Morris 192
Roger Sayers 192
Friday night
Congratulations
Aaron Richard 289 837 series
Richard Singleton 268
David Whisnant 259. 719 series
Dianne Richard 215
Sydney Bell 209
Hanna Kidder 209
Saturday youth
Caden Bryan 266 244 181
Casey Stiles 234 221 223
Tanner Hendricks 223
Eli Shepard 225
Bryson Cantrell 211
Local Bowling Notes: The 33rd Annual Southeast Bowling Association, Inc. Handicap Tournament will be held from June 1 -30. For more information, you can call (865) 599-1667. Host Hotel information is the Holiday Inn Knoxville West at Cedar Bluff in Knoxville, TN. There will also be an SBA Delegates Meeting on June 8.
Registration is also