Cheerleading captivates millions of participants. Statista Research says roughly 3.8 million Americans age six and older participated in cheerleading in 2023, which was up from 3.5 million a year earlier. According to Cheer Canada, the nation’s governing body of cheerleading, the sport has more than 400 schools and clubs and roughly 25,000 participants across the country.

While competitions and supporting school teams are the main objectives of cheerleading, there are many additional benefits of being involved in the sport.

1. Teaches sportsmanship: Cheer helps to teach athletes how to accept defeat gracefully, be proud of successess and maintain respect for fellow competitors or teams no matter a game’s final outcome.

2. Encourages teamwork: Cheerleading is a team sport that takes into consideration participants’ strengths to achieve the best outcome for the team. Squads that are inclusive of all skill levels and athletes have the best environment for success.

3. Promotes physical fitness: Cheerleading is hard work that pushes the body through cardiovascular exercises as part of high-energy routines. Choreography can include dance, tumbling, jumps, and other stunts that necessitate stamina and strength.

4. Fosters discipline: Practices, showing up on the sidelines for football games and other sports and competing against other cheer squads all are part of the cheerleading experience. Cheerleaders need to prepare and focus to be at the best of their abilities, and that preparation fosters a sense of discipline.

5. Helps to build confidence: As participants make new friends and develop their skills, their confidence levels grow. Performing in front of an audience helps cheerleaders adapt to being in the public eye, which also boosts their confidence.

6. Improves self-awareness: Cheerleaders need to be aware of their movements both individually and as part of the squad. This involves being in tune with what their bodies are doing in the air and on the floor in relation to others.

7. Connects participants with their community: Not only are cheerleaders part of the team, they often act as ambassadors for schools and programs. This may take them to various events where they get to mingle with the community and spread good cheer.

Cheerleading benefits participants in a number of significant ways.