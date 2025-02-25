Sports can bring the best or worst out of people.

Some athletes are not really good enough to get made – yet they do.

Locally, Melany Wolfe is a top-notch bowler and she is just a class act to everyone at Tri-City Lanes in Easley.

“She doesn’t begrudge anybody,” said her sister Melany Wolfe. “I tell everybody when I grow up, I want to be just like her.”

Melany bowled a perfect 300 game close to 20 years ago.

“My mom (Patricia) and dad (Gary) started bowling when I was younger,” Melany said. “I kind of continued it with my mother. Then, I taught my brother (Eric) how to bowl and he’s a really good bowler too. It’s something I felt that I was fairly good at – something that I’ve always tried to get the highest score I could. I’m still trying to get the highest series.”

Growing up, when she was in high school, Melany bowled in a league with her mom. “It was a business league,” Melany said.

But currently, Melany’s goal is to get her first 800 series.

“I’m getting close,” laughed Melany, about that 800 series. “It’s just my head gets in the way sometimes. I think too hard.”

Melany bowled a 795 series in February of 2023.

Melany, The Easley Progress Bowler of the Month for February, has lived in South Carolina since 2010. She’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan in football and a Philadelphia Phillies fan in baseball. She likes the Texas Roadhouse, too, and music from the 1970s and 1980s. Her favorite movie is also Pitch Perfect.

Melany said she currently bowls in a Tuesday league that is less stressful. “It is just calming to me,” she said. “The Wednesday league is a little more stressful.”

Thanks, coach: Melany credits her old coach back in Pennsylvania nicknamed “Peanut.”

He owned the P-Nut Bowl at the time (a bowling alley),” she said. “He coached me when I started out bowling (at about 12 years old). He was a short little guy and that’s why they called him Peanut.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.