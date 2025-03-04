EASLEY — Some things you can’t teach. It’s way beyond any stat sheet or any “go to move” on the basketball court.

Abbi Vite could have easily not gone out for the team this year or could have just quit on her teammates.

But she didn’t.

Vite played the entire season as Coach Ashley Baker looked to build up her Green Wave basketball program. Vite will be continuing her education at Anderson University, but she won’t forget her roots.

Coach Baker even sees Vite as a possible coach one day, too, and would like her to be part of the program.

“I’ve said before that I think Abbi would make a great coach one day,” Baker said. “She kinda joked about it earlier in the season. I kind of threw it by her because of her knowledge of the game that she brings, but also her composure and the way that she interacts with people in building relationships, which is part of my core values as a coach.”

For the loyalty to the program and her leadership qualities, Vite has been selected The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at without Coach Baker,” Vite said. “I was honestly going to quit this year, but I was like I’m going to give it one more chance because of Coach Baker. She supported me and all the girls have supported me and had my back. It’s just a good feeling. I got to come out here and play with confidence because of that.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.