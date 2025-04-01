Sunday, April 6: There will be a meeting for all players and parents for the Easley American Legion baseball team. The meeting will start at 4 p.m.

Friday, April 11: A fish fry at the Easley Post will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.$12 a plate and must sign up prior to the event.

Saturday, April 19: Southern Wesleyan University’s baseball team will host Emmanuel University on Military Appreciation Day. It starts at 12:15 p.m. and the first pitch will begin at 1 p.m. Admission to the game is free. Veterans and active-duty service members will receive discounts at the concession stand. Seating is limited. Lawn chairs are welcome. Jerseys will be pre-sold for $50 and you can contact Matthew Robinson at mrobinson@swu.edu.

It is a family-friendly event with door prizes – free admission for everyone (non veterans too).

Freshman middle infielder Cole Davis (Easley), senior pitcher Kennan Worley (Easley), freshman middle infielder Peyton Anders (Easley), junior infielder Nolan Evatt (Liberty) and (freshman outfielder Cotes Reid (from Powdersville).

Michelle Fricks, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Six Mile, will be throwing out the first pitch. Fricks will graduate from Southern Wesleyan University in May.

Tuesday, April 22: Awards Night for First Responders and a cookout will start at 6 p.m. It will be held under the shelter at the Easley post.

Saturday, April 26: The Azalea Festival

Monday, April 28: All Pickens County veterans honorably discharged from the armed forces of the United States of America that an advisory election will be held among Pickens County veterans beginning at noon on Monday and ending at noon on Friday, May 9, to nominate a candidate to the Pickens County Legislative Delegation for recommendation to the State Director of Veterans Affairs for appointment as Pickens County Veterans Affair Director. The Pickens County Affairs Director serves as the department head of the Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office. The two candidates running this year are Walt Carter and John P. Hembree.

May 15-18: The Wall That Heals at 765 Breazeale Road in Liberty. It is open to the public, 24 hours per day access with free parking. Volunteers are still needed.