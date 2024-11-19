EASLEY — Easley’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Orienteering and Drone teams competed in the Area 08 South Region this past week scoring 1st place in both events.

The Orienteering competition was held at Fort Yargo State Park in Winding, Ga., on Nov.10.

“It was a cold and rainy day,” said Chief Stauder. “Many of the team were inexperienced orienteers but they held it together and finished on top.”

Orienteering is known worldwide as the “thinking sport.”

The Drone competition was held in different spaces at Easley High School on Nov. 16. There were four events in the competition: obstacle course, flight deck landing, rotor relay and autonomous coding.

Two teams were allowed to be entered from each school in the Area 08 South Region and Easley’s number one team took first place and the number two team took fifth place.