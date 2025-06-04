EASLEY — Her full name is … Rebekah Birtwistle.

It’s a name you probably would not want to go through a military boot camp with.

But through a ton of hard work and a passion for what she does, she’s earned the title of “Chef Bek” and the name of her local business is Chef Bek’s Catering and Clean Fuel (is the weekly meal prep that she offers). She recently celebrated her 20th year of being in business.

“Twenty years has been quite the journey,” she said. “In the beginning, I did a lot of things to supplement my income while building my customer base. The most rewarding would be teaching fitness classes at the YMCA which I still do today.”

Continued Bek, “Being a small business, working as a residential retail-food establishment, aka working out of a garage converted to a kitchen has been my saving grace. I was able to weather the economic recession in 2009 and because of beginning Clean Fuel. I was able to survive through COVID. I’ve grown up with my business and am so grateful for all the lessons learned along the way. I give all the credit to God, I would not still be here with Him.”

Chef Bek said the “job size” ranges from 20 to 150 guests — serving primarily Easley, Powdersville, Greenville, Simpsonville, Clemson and Seneca. Just a few of the events she has served special dishes for include retirement and graduation parties, the Easley Chamber and the United Way’s annual events, and weddings and anniversary parties for local residents. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such special occasions,” she said. “I love bringing a smile to people’s faces and food makes that easy.”

Chef Bek said her menu has changed over the years with trends. She remembers the “old school” crust-less tea sandwiches to charcuterie boards.

“But it’s funny how those older items never get old,” she said. “I still serve a lot of the things I started with.”

It’s that certain passion for cooking and bringing joy to people that keeps Chef Bek rolling day in and day out.

“I’m not sure why but filling someone’s stomach is right in line with filling up their hearts,” Chef Bek said. “People feel appreciated and important. Whether they are a guest at your wedding or a tired teacher at the end of the school year they are honored to be given a seat at the table. They are recognized as a person with value and meaning. I am so grateful to be a part of bringing that feeling of honor.”

Added Chef Bek, “I’ve always loved to cook. From as early as I can remember, my Mom worked at the post office and my dad worked for Duke Power. So, dinner was a chore for one of us. My sisters we’re never interested in cooking so I gladly jumped on the opportunity. I knew from 9th grade that I wanted to go to culinary school. I graduated a year early and moved to Charleston to attend Johnson & Wales University. I received my Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts.”