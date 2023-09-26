SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Airman Apprentice Kristina Williamson, a sailor with family ties to Easley, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of San Diego, California.

Williamson joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Williamson serves as an aviation structural mechanic aboard USS Makin Island.

“I joined the Navy to live into my family’s military heritage, travel, meet new people, and find new opportunities,” said Williamson. “My grandfather and uncles all served in the Army, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps. My grandfather used to tell me about the military, and that got me interested in it.”

Growing up in West Palm Beach, Flordia, Williamson attended Forest Hill High School and graduated in 2014.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Easley.

“My hometown taught me about having a work ethic and leadership,” said Williamson. “I worked with my dad for eight years, and he taught me the importance of having a strong work ethic and good leadership. Those life lessons have helped me prepare for my new journey and succeed while in the Navy.”

These lessons have helped Williamson while serving aboard USS Makin Island.

Makin Island is an amphibious assault ship. According to Navy officials, these types of warships embark, transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions.

Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice.

As a member of the Navy, Williamson is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense by contributing to national force in being present around the world and keeping our allies safe,” said Williamson.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Williamson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“It brings me a sense of pride to be a part of a group of people that make combat aircraft able to fly and carry out their mission,” said Williamson. “I wanted to work on aviation, and I’m happy that I get to do that.”

As Williamson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” said Williamson. “It gives me a chance to better myself, make my family proud and protect the ones I love.”

Williamson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my grandfather, Charles Steen, because he’s been a role model to me,” added Williamson. “I would also like to thank my mom, Katherine Howell, my dad, Dennis Williamson, and my step-father, Bill Howell, for all their support and for helping me to get my journey in the Navy started.”