I’m sure some of you are still trying to recover after the Clemson University football team’s gut-wrenching loss to Florida State on Saturday. There is still a lot of season left, yet that type of loss in overtime (31-24) is tough to stomach.

LOCAL BOWLING: Things are heating up at the Tri City Lanes in Easley.

This past week, there were four 300 games thrown by:

Larson Tate (Youth League)

Chase Hall (Monday Night League)

Benny McKinney (Friday Night League)

Robby Smith (Monday Night League)

Robby Smith, meanwhile, bowled a 799 series to lead the way.

Not to be overlooked in bowling this past weekend in Myrtle Beach were the Special Olympics. From Easley, Gold Medalist (Brett Buckler) and Tyler Poole (Bronze) led the way.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Ride To The Rock (bike ride) will be held on Saturday in Pumpkintown, which will cover Highway 178 to Camp Hannon. There will be rides of 40k, 60k and 100k. Registration, which will be held at the Pickens Amphitheater, will be at 8 a.m. on that day and then the ride starts at 9 p.m. For more information: www.ridetotherock.org This big event is sponsored by the Pickens Rotary Club.

The Keowee Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at The Rock Golf Course and Resort.on 171 Sliding Rock. Cost is $70. Information: (864) 414-2054.

Clemson or Carolina for Williams?

Easley senior Brandi Williams was officially announced the Homecoming Queen last Friday night. She runs the 400 in track, is a varsity cheerleader and has a “weighted” 4.9 GPA. She also plans to study Health Sciences in the future.

But when asked where she’ll go to college next year, she said it is between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

“I guess I’ll just pray about it,” she said. “We’ll see if God gives me a sign of where to go.”

Continued Williams, “The University of South Carolina has that big-city atmosphere, even though it is still small-town South Carolina and I really want to stay at home in state. Clemson still has my small-town feel since I live in Easley and I’m right there, and I love that vibe that it gives off.”

2023 ACC Football Standings

School ACC Overall

Florida St. 2-0 4-0

Louisville 2-0 4-0

Duke 1-0 4-0

North Carolina 1-0 4-0

NC State 1-0 3-1

Georgia St. 1-1 2-2

Miami 0-0 4-0

Syracuse 0-0 4-0

Virginia Tech 0-0 1-3

Wake Forest 0-1 3-1

Pitt 0-1 1-3

Virginia 0-1 0-4

Clemson 0-2 2-2

Boston College 0-2 1-3

(Week 5 Schedule)

9/29

Louisville at NC State

9/30

Clemson at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Duke

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech

Pitt at Virginia Tech

Open: Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest

Furman Football: The Furman University football team is putting together a nice season with an overall record of 3-1. Their only loss of the season was in week 2 with a 47-21 loss at the University of South Carolina. They just beat Mercer 38-14 last weekend.

