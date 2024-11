PICKENS COUNTY — As part of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) National Day of Service, Fort Prince George Easley Chapter members brought student school supplies and staff thank you baskets to Lakes & Bridges, Liberty Primary, and Pickens Elementary Schools.

Each school received baked goodies and health bars along with educational supplies. “Our chapter loves to surprise the schools” said Community Classroom committee chair Darlene Levy who organized the event.