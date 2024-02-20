Whittemore receives Order of the Palmetto

EASLEY — Humbled and honored.

That’s how David Whittemore felt on Sunday afternoon when he received the prestigious South Carolina Order of the Palmetto Award for his 45 years of service to the city of Easley, Pickens County and the state of South Carolina. The event took place at the Easley Presbyterian Church with several family, friends and big-time leaders.

“I’m absolutely overewhelmed with humility,” said Whittemore, about a half hour before the event started. “Honored and humbled — that pretty much sums it up.”

Continued Whittemore, “I served on a lot of boards and raised money for one thing or another. I’ve enjoyed being a public servant so to speak and I have served in an elective office. Easley still has the community atmosphere. It is growing with leaps and bounds, but I am hoping and praying that we can still maintain that downtown of old Easley. We have functions going on downtown with the city. So, I hope that people learn that there is a downtown (Easley) and not just 123. We have churches and every kind of activity all year round … Christmas parades and you name it. We have a great Chamber of Commerce that I have served as president of that and it continues to promote Easley.”

Whittemore wanted to make a special mention to his wife (Cindy) for putting the extra effort towards Sunday’s ceremony.

“I want to thank everyone who had anything to do with this (ceremony), but particularly my wife who was working behind the scenes without me knowing with the people who were promoting this,” said David.

Several heartfelt speeches were made at Sunday’s ceremony on behalf of Whittemore.

Dick Jones, a Trustee on the University of South Carolina Board, started the ceremony with some comments about how deserving Whittemore is of the award.

Rex Rice, the Pickens County Senator, took some time to reflect on his longtime friend of Whittemore.

“I’ve known David for a long time,” said Rice. “His smile and his laughter … I don’t think he’s ever met a stranger. His public service has been tremendous over the years. I don’t remember going to a meeting in Easley – once I got involved in the community – where David’s name wasn’t brought up or talked about. He is a fixture of the community.”