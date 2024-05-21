EASLEY — There is a certain “southern charm” that you occasionally bump into in the Easley area.

Emily Chamness has just that – a kindness, a good-natured way about her and a strong religious faith that echoes in her voice when you hear her talk.

“I am as country as it gets,” said Chamness. “When I went out to California for a week, all they wanted me to do was talk. That’s it.”

Chamness has served as a Manager in downtown Easley at Custom Dry Cleaners and Laundry the past 14 years. And at press time, she was gearing up for her retirment. She has taken the term “customer service” to another level when people drop off clothes or pick them up.

“To any person in the area looking for a dry cleaners, give Custom Cleaners a try,” Chamness said. “Come on in and Marty will gladly serve you with the same hometown experience that has been around for 86-plus years at Custom Cleaners. We want you to leave with a smile on your face.”

She said her husband, Delbert, has been looking forward to her retirement. Plus, she has several family members in the area – two daughters, a son and daughter (on his side) and together they have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

“My husband has been retired for 11 years,” she said. “He’s been waiting for my day to retire. I can’t help he married a younger woman the second time around. I had to work longer. We hope to travel, ride our bikes, spend time with family, and just do whatever we want and when we want while we think we have our health.”

Emily is going to be greatly missed in the downtown area of Easley.

“Thank you Tom Shields for hiring me,” she said. “It has been a journey. Thank you to all the customers who passed through the door or drove up to the drive-thru for the years I was here. I could only hope I made an impact in their life, one way or the other. Maybe my wit and charm or the smile on my face brightened their day. The Bible tells us we are here to serve. I hope the small-town girl, with a big heart served you well. The smile, pat on the back, the handshake, hug or prayers we prayed together were sincere. They all were from my heart.”

Continued Emily, “God Bless and keep each one of you happy, healthy, wealthy and wise. Pray for me as I pray for you as we turn the page to the next chapter of our lives. Love to each and all.”

