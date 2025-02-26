EASLEY — These two local events — the Spring Fling on April 5 and the Community Egg Drop on April 6 — are why so many people love the town of Easley. You can’t beat the price of these two events … both are free.

The Spring Fling is going to have a record-high 70 vendors at this year’s event. Last year, there were 62 vendors at the event.

“I think it is a wonderful time to help kick off the spring time and celebrate our downtown, and the wonderful businesses that we have” said Christman Short, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Easley. “We’re trying to bring visitors into downtown Easley to boost our economic impact.”

Continued Christman, “We try to focus on having all of our events being family-friendly.”

You’ve have plenty of food trucks for this event scattered throughout the downtown area of Easley. Plus, the Kids Zone has been a big hit with things like a bouncy house for all ages, yard games (Corn Hole, Connect 4, Checkers, etc.), face painting and hair tinsel.

“I like it’s a big one-day event,” said Danielle Hess, the Program and Events Coordinator for the Easley Parks and Recreation. “It’s from lunch until dinner time (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.). It’s a time for craft vendors to come together, but also the Kids Zone and the live music is all free to the community.”

Community Egg Drop: The Park and Rec Department is teaming with 5 Point Church to make this big event happen. It’s going to be at the soccer fields of the JB Red Owens Complex, and it will run from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We’ll have to split it into age groups, and we’ll have thousands of eggs down there,” said Lawson Clary, the Executive Pastor of Finance and Outreach at 5 Point Church. “We’ll probably have 150 to 200 volunteers for the event. We are expecting thousands upon thousands of people for this event. We did this years ago – probably around 2006 and 2007 – and we had 7,000 to 8,000 people at the event.”

The Easley Fire Department will also be on hand to help with the event.

