PICKENS COUNTY — A doctor, who was reported missing while hiking with her two dogs on Oct. 15, was found dead in a wooded area in Sunset.

According to law enforcement officials, 67-year-old Dr. Carol Burger Poe, went missing after going hiking in the Horse Pasture area of Pickens County, off Highway 178.

The search for Poe began Tuesday night, but was suspended due to the damage and downed trees brought by Helene which made it unsafe for searching in the dark, they said.

The following day, search crews found one of Poe’s dogs that was with her, as well as her dog treats and car keys.

Two days later, Poe was found dead on an embankment at 3:45 p.m., not far from where officials found her keys and dog treats, officials said.

Authorities said Poe’s other dog was found alive and was near her location.

The coroner said Poe died after falling 40-50 feet inside a ravine in a remote wooded area near Camp Hannon in Sunset.

Poe died from multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.

