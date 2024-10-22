Like you, I did not have dealing with a tropical storm disaster on my 2024 bingo card. I am fortunate in that I have a unique vantage point serving our community. I had people reaching out in need. Unsurprisingly with our community, I had more reaching out asking how they could help. As early as Sunday morning, I had texts asking for generators from people with medical needs, ice for people with insulin, and food for those without. So, I made one social media post. Our loving community showed its heart. When seven generators were of immediate need, thirteen were provided. When ice was requested, coolers were provided. When food spoiled for a family of nine, a hot meal and a pantry were provided.

There are some specific people that I would like to thank. First, this storm was Andy Sevic’s first test as CEO of Easley Combined. He communicated daily on a level unsurpassed by larger utility companies. Nightly, Andy updated the city neighborhood by neighborhood. He and I worked together to prioritize needs in the community. We saw eye-to-eye on helping the vulnerable first and prioritize based on getting the most power. I can say the same superb communication for Blue Ridge Co-Op and Duke. They had greater difficulties being more rural and larger, respectively. However, their liaisons, Grayson Kelly and Trent Acker, always responded and generally addressed the immediate needs. The linemen for all three companies, as always, were simply unbelievable.

Second, I would like to thank the Easley Fire Department, specifically Josh Anderson. Josh and I were in daily contact about blocked driveways. Of course, we were concerned about emergency access, especially for the more vulnerable population. Within an hour of notification each time, Josh and the EFD cleared a driveway.

Third, I would like to thank the Storehouse at Five Point and SHINE Soup Kitchen. They not only offered food, but delivered food to those in need. I’m not sure how many houses I asked Lawson Clary to visit, but to have a resource for families in need of food was such a blessing.

Fourth, the YMCA opened its doors to all for showers, electricity, and a sense of community. Our local YMCA always steps up to community challenges. I take them for granted as it is what I expect of its leadership team led by Sid Collins and Alida Gardiner.

Finally, the local churches, as usual, filled a gap. I cannot list all of them, but food, clothes, shelter, power, showers were all established and offered within hours.

All of this is just what I experienced. I know many others should be mentioned. In a week of disaster, it reaffirmed why I love my hometown. It was a good reset on how convenient modern roads and electricity are and how immediate our community stood back up. I could not and still cannot believe how much has been cleared and how power was returned in just a week’s time. To the community, thank you.

Rep. Neal Collins