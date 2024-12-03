LIBERTY — The Wall That Heals has officially been rescheduled for May 15-18 in Liberty, which was announced recently at the Easley Post 52 American Legion meeting.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2025. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.

The 30th season of The Wall That Heals will begin on March 6, 2025, in Sebring, Florida and visit 31 communities during the year. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“Next year will mark our 30th touring season and we look forward to providing our host communities a healing experience for local veterans and their families and an educational experience for all visitors,” said Jim Knotts, President and CEO of VVMF. “When we began touring in 1996, we couldn’t have imagined having a record number of applicants to host The Wall That Heals 30 years later. We continue to see strong interest from communities to host this exhibit to honor and remember all those who served in the Vietnam War. We are pleased to help these communities ensure the Vietnam generation never forgets how much we appreciate their service today.”

More than 100 communities sought the opportunity to host The Wall That Heals in 2025.

The Wall That Heals 2025 Tour includes:

• Sebring, Fla.

• Kissimmee, Fla.

• Baton Rouge, La.

• Corpus Christi, Texas

• Laredo, Texas

• D’Iberville, Miss.

• Whiteville, N.C.

• Roxboro, N.C.

• Johnson City, Tenn.

• Liberty, S.C.

• Shaler Township, Pa.

• Warren, Ohio

• Troy, N.Y.

• Claremont, N.H.