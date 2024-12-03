CLEMSON – “Hey, Dabo Swinney congrats. I got you in baby.”

Those words lit up the social media world – and the big-screen televisions at home – on Saturday after the Syracuse football team defeated Miami and helped keep the Clemson Tigers football season alive. Clemson is now set to play Southern Methodist University at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Not to be overlooked was a dogfight 20 minutes away when South Carolina edged Clemson 17-14. Cade Klubnik had scored a couple of touchdowns, but ended up throwing an interception to Demetrius Knight with just 12 seconds left in the game. It marked the second-straight win for the Gamecocks in Death Valley.

Swinney admitted after the game that USC quarterback LaNorris Sellers was the difference in the game, rushing for 166 yards on the ground.

Revenge: South Carolina did plant their flag at midfield at Clemson on Saturday after the game. It eventually got moved away from the paw at the 50-yard line. The Ohio State-Michigan fight at midfield (after the game) gained most of the attention over the weekend.

High School Football Playoffs: The Daniel High School football team closed out its season with a loss to South Pointe. The Lions finished up another great season with an 11-2 overall record.

The 2024-25 seniors at DHS are the all-time winningest class with an overall record of 52-3 record, four region titles and two state titles.

Lions sophomore QB Grayson Clary was 20-of-33 for 245 yards and 5 passing touchdowns in the loss.

Overall this season, Clary completed 188-of-263 passes (72 percent) for 2,844 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had only two interceptions the entire season. On the ground, Clary had rushed for 334 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In other third round playoff action, Spartanburg rolled past JL Mann 35-9. Trenton Lyunch had 38 carries for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

Belton-Honea Path defeated Powdersville 35-14 to advance to the Upper State Championship.

Easley JV Hoops: Listed below are the players for the 2024-25 Easley High School JV girls and boys basketball teams.

EHS JV Girls (all freshman): 3-Aniyah Williams, 4-Elise Bright, 5-Lily McWhorter, 10-Aiyana Bush, 11-Brooke Crowe, 12-Kaylin Thompson, 14-Adonika Goodine, 21-Princess Pena Pena and 23-Joslyn Davenport.

EHS JV Boys (all sophomores): 3-Caiden Blassingame, 4-Connor Bigham, 5-Jojo Coleman, 10-Adrian Kominiarek, 11-Jaxon Green, 14-Christopher Field, 15-Ashton Blake, 21-Elijah White, 22-Ryland Wright and 24-Miguel Rivera.

Rivalry Weekend: It’s arguably the best weekend of college football. Listed below are just some of the results from Saturday:

Alabama 28, Auburn 14

Penn State 44, Maryland 7

Syracuse 42, Miami 38

North Carolina State 35, North Carolina 30

Missouri 28, Arkansas 21

Notre Dame 49, University of Southern California

Arizona State 49, Arizona 7

Florida 31, Florida State 11

Texas 17, Texas A & M 7

Iowa 29, Kansas State 21

Marshall 35, James Madison 33

Virginia Tech 37, Virginia 17

Montana 41, Tennessee 27

Michigan 13, Ohio State 10

Illinois 38, Northwestern 28

Iowa State 29, Kansas State 21

Oregon 49, Washington 21

Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 42

NFL Results from Dec. 1:

Commanders 42, Titans 19

Chargers 17, Falcons 13

Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Seahawks 26, Jets 21

Vikings 23, Cardinals 22

Eagles 24, Ravens 19

Rams 21, Saints 14

Upcoming NFL Games:

Sunday, Dec. 8 – Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Lawrence gets cheap shot: Former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary concussion on a late hit against the Houston Texans. Lawrence, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffered a concussion.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out/been praying for me,” said Lawrence, on a social media post. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

Falcons have a shot! The Atlanta Falcons are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6-6 atop the NFC South. The Saints (4-8) and the Panthers (3-9) round out the division.

