You can make numbers really good or really bad.

Enclosed are some numbers from the Easley varsity baseball team, which is 6-5 on the season (4-3 at home).

0.95 A junior, Colton Irvin has an 0.95 Earned Run Average for Easley. Irvin, with a 1-0 pitching record, has thrown 7.1 innings in relief with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

1 Leadoff hitter Jonathan Sonderfan has the lone home run of the season for Easley with one. He’s also led the way with 14 runs scored.

2 Senior righthander Trey Sutton is off to a 2-0 start this season on the pitching mound. And ironically, when up to bat this season, Sutton has also been hit a team-high 3 times at the plate.

.364 Senior catcher Aaron Tolbert, batting in the cleanup spot, and leading the offense with a .364 batting average (12-of-33). Walker Cox is second at .333 (12-of-36) and Ayden Beeco is third at .269 (7-of-26).

5 Junior Ayden Beeco, in the No. 3 spot of the batting order, has turned in a team-high 5 doubles this season.

20 Walker Cox, a hard-throwing junior headed to USC, leads the Green Wave pitching staff with 20 strikeouts this season.

67 The Easley baseball team (and their opponents) have both scored a total of 67 runs this season.

68 Junior first baseman Cooper Sears has a team-high 68 putouts this season.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.