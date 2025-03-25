Locally, some sports fans say that this is the funnest part of the year. You’ve got March Madness heating up, spring football for Clemson University, and the die-hard fans of the Atlanta Braves ready to roll. If that’s not enough you’ve got the Greenville Drive minor league team just 20 minutes away.

I’m still hoping to go to my first Atlanta Braves game this summer!

But the Clemson University men’s basketball fans lost in that first round game of the NCAA Tournament in a 69-67 setback to McNeese. The Tigers scored just 13 points in the first half before a second-half rally fell short.

Just a few of the basketball games this week (on Thursday and Friday) are golden: Duke vs. Arizona; Auburn vs. Michigan; BYU and Alabama; Michigan State vs. Ole Miss, and Florida and Maryland.

High School Baseball:

(March 21, 2025)

Final score: Science Hill 10, Easley 8

Leading hitters: Colton Irvin (2-4), Ayden Beeco (1-3), Cooper Sears (1-3), Jackson Rampey (1-3) and Jonathan Sonderfan (1-4).

2B: Beeco

RBIs: Ayden Beeco 2, Colton Irvin 2.

Pitching: Will Jolley (2inn, 3h, 4r, 4er, 1bb, 0k); Levi Holcombe (4inn, 9h, 6r, 1er, 1bb, 2k); Colton Irvin (1inn, 1h, 0r, 1bb, 1k).

Final score: Easley 11, Union 1

Leading Hitters: Ayden Beeco (1-2), Cooper Sears (1-2), Levi Holcombe (1-2) and Trey Sutton (1-3).

2b: Holcombe, Sears

SB: Irvin, Cox, Holcombe, Sutton.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.