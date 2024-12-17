CENTRAL — Registration is now open for the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair, offering an incredible platform for students to showcase their scientific talents and gain invaluable experience in STEM. Hosted by Southern Wesleyan University (SWU), the fair has recently affiliated with the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), a global stage for young scientists. This affiliation provides top high school finalists the chance to compete at the 2025 Regeneron ISEF in Columbus, OH, from May 10–16, bringing exciting opportunities for South Carolina’s young innovators.

Participating in the SC Region 1 Science Fair gives students a unique path to broaden their scientific interests, build their research skills, and gain valuable experience presenting their work to expert judges. Top finalists will not only compete locally, but winners will advance to the ISEF international platform, where nearly $9 million in awards, prizes, and scholarships are at stake. This affiliation with ISEF highlights the significance of the students’ work and serves as a launching pad for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We encourage teachers, parents, and homeschool associations to support their students in this incredible experience,” said Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the School of Science, Technology, and Mathematics and Director of the SC Region 1 Science Fair at SWU. “Affiliating with ISEF opens doors to world-class opportunities that can inspire students and validate their hard work and creativity in STEM.”

In addition to high school students, middle school participants also have the chance to advance nationally. Through an affiliation with the ThermoFisher Junior Innovators Challenge, the top 10% of middle school projects will be eligible for nomination, offering younger students a powerful first step into scientific competition.

Registration Information

Registration for the SC Region 1 Science Fair is open to all students within the region. To sign up and learn more, visit the registration portal at: www.swu.edu/sciencefair. Follow the SC Region 1 Science Fair on Facebook at facebook.com/swusciencefair.

Important Information for Teachers and Students

Teachers with students planning to participate must complete a registration process first to ensure that all participants are accounted for and prepared for a successful experience.

Pre-Approval Required for Junior and Senior Division Projects

Students in the Junior and Senior Divisions (Grades 6–12) must obtain pre-approval for their projects before beginning any experimentation. This requirement, mandated by both the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the ThermoFisher Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC), ensures compliance with essential safety and ethical standards.

Students who do not complete the pre-approval process will not be eligible for advancement to these prestigious competitions. For more information on the pre-approval process, visit www.swu.edu/sciencefair.