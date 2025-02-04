EASLEY — A heartfelt and patriotic meeting took place last week at the monthly meeting of the Easley American Legion Post 52.

Commander Walt Carter led the special ceremony. The Easley Color Guard stepped up on that night and helped honor Post 52 members who have passed away in the past year: Charles R. Atkins, David G. Peot, James C. Bowie, Joe B. Jones and Richard H. DeShields.

“Tonight, it meant a lot to know all the people and how they felt about my husband (David Peot) and honoring him,” said Kathleen Peot, right after the ceremony. “It just meant a lot to myself and to my family that was here (her son Tim and his wife Selvi). It was a beautiful ceremony and very touching. It was just great knowing that they remembered my husband because he really enjoyed the American Legion.”

Added Kathleen, “It meant a lot to me and my family.”

The Wall That Heals: Bret Anderson, from the Pickens County Veterans Council, made a special presentation last week at the American Legion Post 52 annual meeting. Anderson said they need more volunteers for The Wall That Heals in Liberty from May 15-18.

“We’ll need volunteers 24 hours a day to help sit with the Wall, guide tours and ensure safety of the Wall,” Anderson said. “We’ll also need need volunteers on the 14th (of May) to help set up the Wall — 30 to 40 strong-backed individuals to help set up the wall. Then on the 18th (of May) we’ll need another 30 to 40 individuals to take down the Wall.”

More details on The Wall That Heals: The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC and honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall displays the names of over 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Memory Program: Anderson also talked about the Memory Program that complements The Wall That Heals greatly.

“That program remembers anyone who went to Vietnam, came home and has since passed away since the Vietnam War,” said Anderson. “We’d like to get their photos involved with the Memory Program. Our Education Center at The Wall is going to be displaying all of South Carolina. Vietnam (War) veterans who have since passed away since the Vietnam War. We’d like to get the photos involved with the Memory Program. Our Education Center at The Wall is going to be displaying all of the South Carolina Vietnam (War) veterans who have passed away since the war and any schools we can bring in for tours or elderly groups for tours, private showings, ceremonies — they need to contact the Pickens County Veterans Opportunities Office.”

You can also look at their website: www.pickensveterans.org

Post 52 Hours: If you would like to drop by the American Legion Post 52, the hours open are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Mike Church helps donate his time to help keep it open.

“Mike Church is here and whoever else wants to donate their time,” said Carter. “He (Mike) is great. He’s been a big help. He goes over and above on about everything he does. He’s also a member of our Color Guard. He’s always stepping up and volunteering. He was also one of those recognized for Hurricane Relief.”

Number of military veterans in Pickens County: “That’s a good question,” said Carter, when asked how many military veterans are in Pickens County. “Nobody really knows for sure. The VA is saying around 7,200 or 7,300. The census from 2023 — I think it was — they are saying about 7,500. Then, there is another number floating around there … because we have veterans coming in every day and that is about 9,200. I’m trying to find out what it is. Officially, it is around 7,300 or 7,400.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.