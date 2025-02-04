EASLEY — Easley Combined Utilities (ECU) is excited to announce that Water & Sewer Assistant Superintendent Brent Ellenburg has been recognized as the Blue Ridge Foothills District Operator of the Year by the Water Environment Association of South Carolina (WEASC) and the South Carolina Section of the American Water Works (SCAWWA). The award was presented during the WEASC Blue Ridge Foothills District Awards Banquet on Thursday, January 30.

Ellenburg has also been selected for the statewide award, which will be presented at the South Carolina Environmental Conference in March.

The annual “District Operator of the Year” award recognizes a water distribution operator’s dedication and achievements in preventative maintenance development and implementation. Nominees are evaluated based on consistent drinking water quality, active interest in system improvements, efforts to enhance the community’s understanding of the water profession, and the innovation and implementation of operational strategies.

“Brent has been a key member of the Easley Combined Utilities team since 2003. As his responsibilities have grown, so has his interest in developing newer members of our team. He is a respected leader within our organization and his contributions are well-known across the Blue Ridge Foothills District. Brent’s commitment to improving water system efficiencies and water quality impacts our local community, and positively influences water utilities across the region,” said Andy Sevic, General Manager of Easley Combined Utilities.

Ellenburg’s training and certifications include Distribution A (the highest level of certification for a water distribution operator), NASSCO Pipeline Assessment Certification Program (PACP), Voluntary Collection A, and Biological Wastewater Treatment Trainee.