EASLEY — There’s a new face in town ready to promote our local businesses.

Robert “Bob” Werber has joined The Easley Progress as our newest sales manager, replacing Jeff Holt who has transitioned into a full-time editorial position at the newspaper. Werber’s primary focus will be outside sales.

“I am really excited about my new role as sales manager of The Easley Progress,” Werber said. “I have always loved newspapers and they have been a big part of my life. On a personal level, I enjoy the sales process but even more so meeting new people and interacting with them in the community.”

Werber lived in Florida for 20 years, but has called South Carolina home for the past several years.

Born in New York City and raised in the borough of Queens, he attended public schools and graduated from Columbia University majoring in English. He played varsity basketball, however, his career was relatively brief featuring just one notable start at Columbia. The coach’s decision to send him to the bench caused him to leave the team after his junior year to concentrate on his studies.

Desiring to enter the publishing world, he held several jobs in New York before embarking on a lengthy career working for book publishers as a publishers sales representative and later a regional manager for the western states while at Random House.

“We’re excited to have Bob come on board,” said Thalia Richardson, advertising director for The Progress. “Bob brings a wealth of experience to the table and I’m confident he will find success promoting local businesses who in turn are supporting local journalism. It’s a win-win.”

He met Heidi, his wife of 32 years, while at Random House. They have two daughters — Isabella and Siena — who live in New York and Los Angeles, respectively. They were married in Florence, Italy and lived in Seattle where their daughters were born and then relocated to Florida before moving to the Upstate two years ago.

Werber also worked for Ingram Content Group, Dover Publications and many other publishers, mostly dealing with bookstores but also some chain stores and various retailers involved in book selling. He’s also done remote selling work and was part of the founding staff at a major independent bookstore in Seattle.

Welcome, Bob, to The Easley Progress team.