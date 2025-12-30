CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) has named Dr. Tiffany Stewart, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, as the inaugural Dean of the School of Nursing. Dr. Stewart brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare, clinical practice, and nursing education to this leadership role as the University prepares to launch its new pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

“Stepping into this role, I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve, to lead, and to shape nurses who embody compassion and who will carry Christ’s love into every patient encounter,” said Dr. Stewart. “We are blessed with the opportunity to prepare nurses who will impact communities close to home and across the globe—nurses who are strong in faith, exceptional in skill, compassionate in spirit, and forward-thinking in leadership.”

“I could not be more excited about the appointment of Dr. Stewart as Southern Wesleyan University’s inaugural Dean of the School of Nursing,” stated Dr. William Barker, President of Southern Wesleyan University. “This important new program significantly expands the reach of Southern Wesleyan University’s mission. We are thankful to have the opportunity to prepare nurses for service in the name of Christ.”

“Dr. Stewart brings an important combination of distinguished professional experience and academic expertise. Her vision for the School of Nursing is deeply rooted in her faith,” said Dr. Robert McFarland, Provost and Executive Vice President for Southern Wesleyan University. “I am confident that Dr. Stewart’s commitment to Christ-centered nursing education will equip students to provide compassionate care in the name of Christ in the Upstate and beyond.”

Leadership with nursing experience

Prior to joining Southern Wesleyan University, Dr. Stewart served as the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Hunt School of Nursing at Gardner-Webb University. She previously taught in both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Clemson University, where she also earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees. She also holds a Post Master Certification in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from University of South Carolina.

Throughout her academic career, she has led curriculum development, supported faculty research efforts, directed PMHNP program operations, and guided master’s and doctoral students through their scholarly projects. Her leadership has strengthened academic quality, enhanced program effectiveness, and expanded pathways for student success.

Dr. Stewart holds dual board certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Her clinical practice spans psychiatry, family medicine, neurology, and home-based primary care.

A committed scholar and advocate for the advancement of nursing, Dr. Stewart has delivered regional and national presentations on psychiatric care, substance use, telehealth, and workplace violence prevention. She is a peer reviewer for The Nurse Practitioner Journal and has chaired numerous Doctor of Nursing Practice capstone projects. In 2025, she contributed significantly to the acquisition of a $2.4 million HRSA Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training grant designed to expand interprofessional education and improve mental health access in rural communities.

As Dean, Dr. Stewart is dedicated to cultivating academic excellence, strengthening community and clinical partnerships, and preparing nursing graduates to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care. Under her leadership, Southern Wesleyan University will continue working towards the launching of its pre-licensure BSN program and renovating Terry Hall into a state-of-the-art nursing lab and training facility.

She is deeply committed to Christ-centered education and believes that nursing education within a faith-based university uniquely equips students to serve with humility, integrity, and a calling to care for the whole person. Her leadership reflects SWU’s mission to prepare servant leaders with an education that is biblically faithful, academically rigorous, vocationally effective, and financially affordable.

Dean Stewart will start in a consulting role on January 1, 2026 and will start in her full-time role as Dean on May 1, 2026.