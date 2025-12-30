Pictured are the Easley trio of (L to R) Lily McWhorter, Catherine Barrington and Campbell Brokington looking to get a rebound earlier this season.

EASLEY — Playing sports can quickly test the character of a person. It doesn’t matter if you are the best player on the team or just a role player.

At press time, Terry Anderson and his varsity girls basketball team are off to an 0-5 start to the season. They have several first-year players on this varsity squad who did not even play “rec ball” when growing up.

The lopsided losses for EHS have been to: Greenwood (105-9), Mauldin (74-2), Seneca (67-20) and Pickens (61-15 and 58-14).

“We’re trying to teach them the fundamentals now,” said Coach Anderson. “I enjoy coming to practice, even though I know it is going to be tough going back to square one. A lot of people are saying I feel sorry for ya.”

Continued Coach Anderson, recently, right after the second loss of the season to Pickens, “I told them tonight after the game, I don’t know why God put us in this situation, but he put us all together and we’re going to be better people from it. I said anyone can belly up and quit right now. I said stick it out because it’s going to make you a tougher individual later on. I’m really proud of these girls. Their attitude is great.”

The Green Wave varsity girls roster includes: 1-Trinity Walker (Sr.), 2-Kate Kelley (Sr.), 3-Mae Ellis (Sr.), 4-Jasmine Mercorella (Sr.), 5-Lily McWhorter (So.), 10-Rachel Spoden (Sr.), 11-Campbell Brockington (Fr.), 12-McKenzie Karr (Sr.), 13-Mallory Hunter (Sr.), 15-Catherine Barrington (Jr.), 22-Celia Buckheister (Fr.), 23-Joslyn Davenport (So.) and 34-KB Marchbanks (So.).

Looking ahead, a big boost to the team will be senior guard Trinity Walker who returns in January for the second half of the season. Walker, a senior guard, brings varsity experience and should help a ton in getting the ball up the court and to provide more offensive production.

Confidence Booster: Coach Patterson credits former Liberty High School Athletic Director (and coach) Sherry Haithcock as the one who was and still is his mentor.

“She asked me how many girls have quit on you during this process,” Patterson said. “I said not a one. She said you are winning – just not in the games. If they come back to try and learn, that’s all you can ask for.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.