CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University proudly hosted the 2025 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair welcoming over seventy bright young scientists from Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Greenville, Greenwood, Oconee, and Pickens counties. Students in grades 3-12 showcased their innovative research and competed across 22 STEM categories.

The event celebrated the hard work and creativity of the next generation of STEM leaders, offering scholarships, prizes, and opportunities to advance to national and international competitions, including the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC).

“Southern Wesleyan University was proud to once again host the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair and welcome students and families to our campus,” said Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the School of Science, Technology, and Mathematics at Southern Wesleyan University and Director of the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair. “It was fantastic to see the innovations by over seventy talented and ambitious students. We are grateful for a successful event and for those that made the day possible, including Ortec, Inc., Harper General Contractors, Hill Electric, The Budd Group, Poly-Med, Inc., and Clemson University’s College of Engineering, Computing, and Applied Sciences. Congratulations to the award winners – your future is bright!”

The South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair continues to serve as a launchpad for young scientists, encouraging curiosity, problem-solving, and innovation. With STEM fields driving economic growth and technological advancement across the Upstate, events like this are essential for nurturing the future workforce that will power the region’s success.

Local winners:

Elementary Biological Science

1st place goes to: Tashya Garg, Clemson Elementary School

2nd place goes to: Audra McDonald, Northside Elementary School

3rd place goes to: Gavin McAlister, Northside Elementary School

Elementary Physical Science

1st place goes to: Peyton Huskamp, Northside Elementary School

2nd place goes to: Dayton Watkins, Northside Elementary School

3rd place goes to: Andrew Ma, Northside Elementary School

Elementary Team

1st place goes to: Zoe Dover and Margo Bakogiannis, Northside Elementary School

2nd place goes to: Miller Sheriff, Sammy Allen and Henry Goodson, Clemson Elementary School

3rd place goes to: Harper Pace and Millie Phillips, Clemson Elementary School

Junior Biological Science

1st place goes to: Chloe Campbell, Campbell Home School

2nd place goes to: Emily Cheek, Cheek Home School

3rd place goes to: Preetiggah Sudhakar and Preetibah Sudhakar, Christ Church Episcopal School

Junior Physical Science

1st place goes to: Sreeya Gurram, Gurram Home School

2nd place goes to: Rhett McMillen, McMillen Home School

3rd place goes to: Karis Wells, Wells Home School

Senior Behavioral Science

1st place goes to: Arjun Jain, D. W. Daniel High Schoo

2nd place goes to: Zara Russell, D. W. Daniel High School

3rd place goes to: Alexis Gilstrap, D. W. Daniel High School

Senior Biological Science

1st place goes to: Tinisha Singh, D. W. Daniel High School

2nd place goes to: Alejandra Rodriguez, Easley High School

3rd place goes to: Lewis Rauh, D. W. Daniel High School

Senior Physical Science

1st place goes to: Bowen Shoemake, D. W. Daniel High School

2nd place goes to: Anusha Venayagamoorthy, D. W. Daniel High School

3rd place goes to: Julianna Tang, D. W. Daniel High School

Save the Date – March 20, 2026

Planning for the 2026 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair is already underway! Next year’s event is expected to be even bigger and better, offering more opportunities for students to explore the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

For more information about the South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair, contact sciencefair@swu.edu.