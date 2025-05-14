POWDERSVILLE — Don’t ever say golf is not a team sport.

The Powdersville High School boys golf team proved just that recently, winning the Region 2AAA Golf Championship with a score of 302. Rounding out the field was Southside Christian (305), Christ Church (311), Palmetto (332) and St. Joseph’s (341).

The Patriots were led by Jace Jarvis (70) and Nate Porter (72). Other PHS individual scores: Will Campbell (79), Chase Jacob (81) and Colby Jeffcoat (87). It marked the second region championship for PHS in the past four years for the Patriots.

“It was nip and tuck all day,” said PHS Coach Tracy Epps. “Chase Jacob closed out the victory with 2 pars coming in on the last 2 holes.

Jarvis was named the Region Player of the Year and Patriots Coach Epps earned Region Coach of the Year honors.

The list of all-region players includes: Nate Porter (Powdersville), Preston White (Southside Christian), Patrick Harris (Southside Christian), Evan Cheek (Southside Christian), Heyward Jennings (Christ Church), Henry Wofford (Christ Church), Jon Waldrop (Christ Church) and Jon Maxwell (Palmetto).

Powdersville will be competing in the Upstate Qualifier at Saluda Valley Country Club on Monday, May 12. Following that, the Patriots team will compete in the State Championship at Newberry Country Club on May 19-20.

