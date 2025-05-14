EASLEY — It all began at Baptist Easley Hospital in February of 2024. They wanted to honor the military veterans in their care with dignity and gratitude.

“The program originated when a veteran on comfort care was nearing the end of life,” said Will Chapman, administer for the campus. “His bedside nurse asked the unit manager if there was anything we could do to honor him in a special way. This led to the simple yet powerful idea of draping an American flag over his bed. The veteran’s family was deeply moved, expressing that this gesture provided a sense of honor that he had not received upon returning from the Vietnam War — a time when many veterans were met with silence or conflict rather than recognition.”

This act of respect has since become a standard of care for veterans on comfort care at the hospital. The American flag is carefully draped over the bed, serving not only as a tribute to the patient’s service, but also as a visual reminder to all staff entering the room that this individual served our country.

While all patients are deserving of dignity and compassion, this gesture helps reinforce that this veteran should be treated with the utmost respect, they said.

At the time of passing, the flag is folded and respectfully presented to the family as a lasting remembrance of their loved one’s service and sacrifice. Since the program’s inception, over 20 flags have been presented, and the initiative continues to grow and extend to other hospitals.

This program is proudly supported in partnership with American Legion Post 52 of Easley, who generously sponsor the American flags used in this effort.

It’s a small act, but one that carries immense meaning for veterans, their families and the caregivers who serve them.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.