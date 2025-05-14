Brock Rodgers talks to his group of “rising freshman” football players on Thursday afternoon after spring practice. Rodgers has been promoted from an eighth-grade coach to a JV assistant coach this season.

EASLEY — Miles Campbell could have gone to Wren High School next year. Two of his basketball teammates for the Green Wave this past season — Drey Jackson and RJ Stack — will be playing for Derrell Jackson who coached them on the Easley basketball team this past season. Campbell was at spring football practice on Thursday afternoon at Easley High School, catching passes as a wide receiver.

“I feel like I couldn’t leave,” Campbell said, after football practice on Thursday afternoon. “People love me here. I waited it out with the new (basketball) coach and I looked into it. He’s a very good coach. I just hope the best is yet to come (for basketball).”

When asked if he can dunk the basketball yet, Campbell said, “Yes sir.”

At 6-foot-2, Campbell has already gained 20 pounds since last season and is up to 150 pounds.

“I still have to get stronger and faster,” added Campbell.

In the meantime, Campbell said he will continue to “compete” on the football field and he hopes to bring back that “winning mentality” to Easley.

Winning mentality on way to EHS: The Gettys eighth-grade football team turned in a 7-2 record this past season.

Brock Rodgers, who coached that 8th grade team last season, has been promoted to a JV assistant football coach this season for the Green Wave. Rodgers took some time to talk about these “rising freshman” after spring football practice on Thursday afternoon. Rodgers had a total of 40 eighth-graders at practice on Thursday.

“That group is special,” said Rodgers. “Just watch them – they are something that Easley is going to want to be a part of. If this group stays together, they are going to be extremely special. The continuity, they work hard, their attitude, they have each other’s back and they are unselfish. That is the biggest key. They don’t care who scores as long as they are winning.”

Boys State: Congrats to the following juniors at Powdersville High School who have been selected for Boys State: London James, Gracie McCall, Caylan Manning, Ethan Piel and Alex Russo.

Easley ROTC Awards Night: AJ Sexton, Lane Byers, Bradly Adams and Kaleaha Cook were recently honored.

Sexton is enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps and will report to boot camp at Parris Island, SC in June.

Cadet Byers is enlisting in the U.S. Army and will report to boot camp at Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri in August.

Cadet Adams completed Army National Guard Boot Camp at Ft. Sill Oklahoma last summer and will attend Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic training at Ft. lee, Virginia in June. Coker will attend Army National Guard training this summer at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri and then return to EHS for his senior year.

Cadet Cook is enrolling in the Air Force ROTC at Embry-Riddle University.

FCA Event: The First Annual FCA Benefit will be held at Pickens High School at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15. Donations are appreciated to support their faith-driven community. The featured speaker will be Rev. Brett Turner and the worship will be led by local youth choirs.

Easley Hoops Camp: The Green Wave Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for Jun2 26-27.

The age groups for the boys and girls campers will be: Rising 1st thru 3rd graders; 4th thru 6th graders. Cost is $50 and each camper will receive a t-shirt.

Wren Hoops Camp: The 2025 Hurricane Future Stars Basketball Camp will run from June 2-4 at Wren High School Academy Gym. The camp will run each day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $80 per session and that includes at t-shirt and a basketball for each camper. The camp, for kids 6-12 years old, will be led by varsity coaches and varsity players.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.