EASLEY — Some people are just born a natural leader.

Others take a little time.

You could say that Jojo Coleman — the No. 1 quarterback for the Easley football team – is the latter and is developing into the leader of the Green Wave football team.

“It’s pretty good,” Coleman said after a scrimmage last week. “It’s given me a whole bunch of opportunities like being able to step up as a leader. Everything has slowed down for me since last year and I can go through my routes.”

Continued Coleman, “My arm is getting better, too, from the weight room and I think I’m getting faster from the weight room. I’m having fun with my teammates and building bonds with them. Everyone is having fun. Everyone watches me now and I have to do right.”

Local football fans remember Coleman as the 5-foot-10, 130-pound signal caller for the Green Wave. Coleman enters the summer at 6-foot and closer to 145 pounds.

Commenting on Coleman, EHS coach Sam Houston said, “Jojo has done a heck of a job this spring. He’s a great kid and that’s what I love about him. He’s fun to be around. He never has a bad day and it radiates out onto the field. He’s one who competes in everything that he does. We were doing a tackling drill the other day and he was the first one in line to get tackled. We’re excited about him. He’s got a long ways to go, but we like the steps he’s taking so far.”

More weapons this year: The potential is far greater for the Easley offense this season. Coleman should have plenty more targets to throw the ball this season.

“We have a lot more depth at receiver this year,” said Houston. “Because last year, we got pretty thin with some injuries early on. Right now, we have about eight guys we trust to throw out there.

“Somebody has to start the game, but we expect them all to play. There are a lot of guys that we trust who can go out there and get the job done. We’re excited about that group and they had a good spring.”

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.