PICKENS COUNTY — Through its Seamless Summer Food Program, the School District of Pickens County will once again offer free, healthy meals to Pickens County children who are 18 and younger.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served daily at Hagood Elementary, West End Elementary and Liberty Primary School Monday through Friday from June 2 through July 23, 2025. The program will be closed July 4 in recognition of Independence Day.

The program provides children in our area the foods they need to continue to learn, play, and grow when school is out for the summer. Local non-profit organizations can also apply to have lunches provided at activities for children through the Seamless Summer Food Program. An application and information is available about this service at www.sdpcnutrition.com .

Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Hagood Elementary School is located at 435 Sparks Lane in Pickens; West End Elementary School is located at 314 Pelzer Highway in Easley and Liberty Elementary School is located at 251 North Hillcrest Street in Liberty.

The SUN Meals To Go is a Rural Summer Feeding Program offering 7 Day Shelf Stable meal kits and fresh produce to students located in Rural designated Areas. Sign Up Is not required but encouraged. A list of pick-up locations can be found at www.sdpcnutrition.com The Seamless Summer Option https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sso is federally funded by the USDA and administered through the South Carolina Department of Education and the School District of Pickens County.

For more information, contact Jenaffer Stevenson at 864-397-1166.