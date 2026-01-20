PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship spoke out last Friday about two infants deaths that occurred in the past week.

He spoke about how oftentimes, infant deaths are a result of co-sleeping and unsafe sleep environments.

“I know this can be a sensitive topic but if sharing this information saves even one life, then it matters and it’s worth it,” he said in a video posted to social media.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), babies should never sleep on an adult bed, couch, or armchair. Experts said it’s not advised for the infant to sleep in those environments by themselves or with others.

Couches and armchairs, can be even more dangerous, if an adult were to fall asleep while feeding or comforting the infant.

“I know personally that parenting can be exhausting and I also know the desire to comfort your child can be strong but a few small changes can mean the difference between life and tragedy,” Blankenship said.

National health leaders also said that sleeping under quilts, blankets, sheepskins, and other soft coverings can also increase the risk of suffocation or strangulation.

“Although adults may prefer soft surfaces for sleep, research shows that babies who sleep on top of soft surfaces or with items are at higher risk of [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] SIDS and other sleep-related death,” a report from NIH reads.

SIDS is not something that can usually be seen or heard, officials said.

Firstly, when putting a baby to sleep, both the NIH and Blankenship said to always put a baby on their back to sleep at all times.

The safest sleeping option for an infant is a firm, flat, and level surface that is only covered by a fitted sheet, he said.

“Research also links crib bumpers and bedding other than a fitted sheet covering the baby’s mattress to serious injuries and deaths,” the NIH added.

Room sharing, or having your baby sleep in the same room as parents of adults, can actually reduce the risk of SIDS or sleep-related infant deaths. The practice can also make feeding, comforting, monitoring your infant easier.

Educational resources and impact

If you or someone you know is a parent in need of resources about safe sleeping, Sheriff Blankenship advised people to reach out to their local health providers.

“They want to help,” he said.

Blankenship asked the people keep the families impacted and first responders in their thoughts.

“A prayer for the families who are grieving an unimaginable loss and a prayer for the first responders who are hurting alongside them,” he said. “Tonight, please hold these families close in your thoughts and in your prayers and please keep our first responders in yours as well. They’re strong but they are human and they feel this loss deeply.”