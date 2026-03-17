Easley couple charged in infant’s death

EASLEY — An Easley couple is facing charges of homicide by child abuse following the death of their two-month-old baby.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, on March 12, at approximately 1:11 a.m., the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call for service in reference to an unresponsive infant at a residence in the 100 block of Bonanza Lane in Easley.

Officials said EMS and Sheriff’s Office personnel were immediately dispatched to the incident location.

Upon arrival, deputies located the infant and began rendering aid. EMS arrived shortly after and took over the care of the infant. After rendering aid for an extended period, EMS confirmed the child was deceased. Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson responded to the incident location, they said.

Detectives from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU), Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Department of Child Fatalities, and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office began an investigation into the incident.

“An autopsy was immediately scheduled, and the death has been ruled as a homicide,” PCSO officials said. “After a thorough investigation, probable cause was established and arrest warrants were obtained.”

Joshua Kyle Smith, and Courtney Finch Smith were charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. The victim in this case is a two month old child of the defendants, officials said.

Joshua Kyle Smith and Courtney Finch Smith were taken into custody on March 13 and are being housed at the Pickens County Detention Center.