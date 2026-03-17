America 250 events honoring Revolutionary War heritage announced

Pickens County — The Pickens County America 250 Committee, in partnership with the Pickens County Historical Society, will host a series of special commemorative events honoring the county’s Revolutionary War heritage as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence.

These events will celebrate the legacy of General Andrew Pickens, the Revolutionary War hero for whom Pickens County is named, and will highlight the courage and sacrifice of the Patriots who fought for liberty in the South Carolina backcountry.

The public is invited to attend three important commemorations that will take place in Pickens County:

• Andrew Pickens Bridge Dedication Ceremony – honoring the county’s namesake and Revolutionary War leader whose leadership helped secure liberty in the South Carolina backcountry.

• Liberty Tree Dedication – recognizing the powerful symbol of colonial resistance and unity that inspired Patriots throughout the American colonies during the struggle for independence.

• Patriot Monument Dedication – honoring the men and women whose sacrifice and commitment helped establish the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

These commemorative events are part of the nationwide America 250 celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 1776.

South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission, is a statewide initiative established by the General Assembly in 2019 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War in South Carolina.

The commission focuses on educating the public about South Carolina’s pivotal role in securing American independence, noting that more Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes occurred in South Carolina than in any other state.

Every one of South Carolina’s 46 counties has an official County 250 Committee to help local residents rediscover and promote their specific Revolutionary-era history.

“Pickens County has a deep and proud Revolutionary War history,” said Carolyn Nations, Chair of the Pickens County America 250 Committee. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, these events give our community an opportunity to honor the Patriots who fought for liberty and to share their stories with a new generation.”

Community members, families, students, veterans, and history enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and participate in these meaningful ceremonies of remembrance and celebration.