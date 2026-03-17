SWU celebrates 120 years at Homecoming 2026

CENTRAL — As Southern Wesleyan University marks 120 years of faith and tradition, alumni, students, families, and friends are invited to return to campus for Homecoming 2026 on Saturday, March 28. The day will celebrate our shared story—honoring the past, celebrating the present, and looking ahead with hope.

Founded in 1906 as the Wesleyan Methodist Bible Institute, Southern Wesleyan University has spent 120 years equipping students to serve Christ and impact the world. Homecoming 2026 offers a meaningful opportunity to honor that shared history while celebrating the vibrant campus community of today.

The day’s events will include:

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Homecoming Lunch at the Track

12:00 p.m. | Lacrosse Game (at the track field)

12:00 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. | Men’s and Women’s Soccer Game (Childs Field)

2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | The Prince of Egypt (Spring Musical Performances)

2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. | Softball Games (Varsity Field)

4:00 p.m. | Open House of the School of Nursing building, Terry Hall

5:00 p.m. | Alumni Dinner (purchase tickets)

This year’s Homecoming celebration will feature two performances of The Prince of Egypt, presented by SWU’s Division of Music and Fine Arts in the 1,000-seat Newton Hobson Chapel Auditorium. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the sweeping musical tells the epic story of Moses and Ramses, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, including the Academy Award-winning song “When You Believe.” The production continues SWU’s long-standing tradition of offering high-quality, affordable musical theatre to audiences across the Upstate. Tickets available at swu.edu.

The Alumni Dinner offers a special opportunity to reconnect with classmates and celebrate Southern Wesleyan University’s legacy and future. During the evening, we will recognize the 50th anniversaries of the Class of 1975 and the Class of 1976, honor five SWU professors who are retiring, and present the Alumnus of the Year Award.

To purchase tickets, visit swu.edu/homecoming26 and join us for this celebration.