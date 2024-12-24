Nothing gets me into the holiday spirit like Christmas movies. Some of the films on this list aren’t strictly “Christmas movies,” but they feature the holiday, and that’s good enough for me.

10. The Polar Express (2004)

This movie holds a special place in my heart. I remember watching it for the first time with my first-grade class on a field trip. Afterward, our teachers asked us to write what we wanted for Christmas, and naturally, we all wished for a bell from Santa’s sleigh. Rewatching it as an adult, I’ll admit the characters look a little creepy, but the film’s enduring message about belief and wonder remains powerful.

9. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (2000)

Christmas nostalgia hits hard for me, and this movie epitomizes that feeling. Is it a cinematic masterpiece? Not quite. Could the plot wrap up faster? Definitely. Still, it takes me back to being seven years old, watching it on Cartoon Network’s Christmas special. The evil aunt plotting against Grandma is entertaining, and the songs are undeniably catchy!

8. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Despite the title, there’s always debate over whether this is a Halloween or Christmas movie. I think it’s both! I didn’t watch it until college—I was a scaredy-cat as a kid and avoided anything Tim Burton-related. Now, I see it as a work of art. The intricate stop-motion animation and Burton’s unique character depth are unforgettable.

7. Pinocchio (2022)

I know this isn’t a Christmas movie, but it feels like one. Maybe that’s because Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation premiered around the holiday season. This Oscar-winning film beautifully captures themes of unconditional love and the cycles of life. It’s heartwarming and haunting—a perfect winter watch.

6. Home Alone (1990)

I was late to the Home Alone fan club, but I’m so glad I joined. The plot is admittedly wild—how do you forget your kid at home while traveling to Paris? While it’s far-fetched, it’s endlessly entertaining to watch a child outsmart two burglars and protect his home with immense courage.

5. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

Barbie movies are iconic, and Barbie in the Nutcracker was everything I wanted as a child during Christmas. The holiday season brings out my inner child, whether it’s revisiting childhood favorites or experiencing the magic through younger eyes. Major credit goes to Barbie for the stunning adaptation of this classic tale.

4. Love Actually (2003)

Love is the heart of Christmas, and this movie captures its complexity across nine interconnected stories. It portrays human flaws and imperfections while celebrating the beauty of love in all its forms. It’s heartwarming, bittersweet, and a must-watch for the holiday season.

3. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Like every other Gen Z-er, I’m obsessed with all things Snoopy. The minute I hear the soundtrack, I’m in full holiday mode. This timeless classic celebrates friendship, simplicity, and the true meaning of Christmas.

2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Both the book and the movie are exceptional, but I have a soft spot for the original animated version. The story’s humor and heart resonate deeply. As a child, I was a little scared of the Jim Carrey adaptation, but I’ve since grown to appreciate it too.

1. Little Women (2019)

Little Women was released on Christmas Day, and there’s an entire scene dedicated to the holiday. That’s enough for me to call it a Christmas movie. The film takes viewers through the highs and lows of the March sisters’ lives, ultimately showcasing how love and family endure through it all.

That’s my Christmas movie roundup! I hope all my readers have a joyous and safe holiday season. Let me know your favorite holiday movies. I also love revisiting TV shows with special holiday episodes—Friends had some iconic Christmas moments, and The O.C. introduced the unforgettable Chrismukkah thanks to Seth Cohen.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com