EASLEY — Big Lots, Inc. announced on Dec. 19 the company is shuttering it’s 963 remaining locations — including the store in Easley.

A 30% reduction in properties (more than 400 locations) has already taken place, following the company’s filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September. According to a release from Big Lots, Inc., it was initially hoped an asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management would save the remaining locations. Now, it appears the sale has fallen through.

“Big Lots, Inc. today announced that it does not anticipate completing its previously announced asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, though it continues to work toward completing an alternative going concern transaction with Nexus or another party,” the statement read. “The company’s goal would be to complete a sale by early January.”

In the meantime, Going Out of Business sales (GOB) are coming to all remaining store locations, they said, noting the company believes that the GOB sales will not preclude it from effectuating a going concern transaction.

Bruce Thorn, Big Lots’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale. While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process.”

Company officials said they are continuing to serve customers in-store and online and will provide updates as available.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.