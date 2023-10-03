SOUTH CAROLINA — Clemson has not lost to Syracuse since 2017 — Trevor Lawrence’s senior year of high school. Their win streak moved to six on Saturday.

After a disappointing overtime loss to Florida State last week, the Tigers bounced back in a big way with a 17-point win on the road over Syracuse. Defense was the name of the game as the Tigers recorded five sacks and forced three fumbles. Syracuse had won their first four games by double-digits, including a 35-20 win over Purdue in West Lafayette. However, the Tigers came to play, scoring the first two touchdowns and taking a 21-7 lead into halftime. The defense held Syracuse passers to a 51.6 completion percentage mark, six yards per pass attempt, and just below three yards per rush attempt.

Offensively, the Tigers were just as impressive. They racked up 389 yards, including 126 on the ground and turned it over just once. Quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 263 yards on 23 completions for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. While he was not outstanding, he executed the offense and managed the game very well.

The Tigers will welcome Wake Forest next week in a rematch of the wild 51-45 double-overtime win from last year.

South Carolina’s offensive line struggled to give Spencer Rattler any time to throw. Tennessee sacked Rattler six times. Of course, Rattler didn’t do himself any favors either by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the first half that extended the deficit to 14 points. The Gamecock offense was held in check, but still showed their explosive side when running back Mario Anderson ran for a 75-yard touchdown. However, their defensive issues continued. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III threw two interceptions, but the Gamecocks could only score seven points off of those turnovers.

Wide Receiver coach Justin Stepp spoke with SEC Network field analyst Cole Cubelic before the game about possible trick plays and fake punts. He said, “Oh, yeah, plenty…The special teams meetings are extensive…We’re in there for hours coming up

with different formations.” There were no lies told. Down four in the second quarter, punter Kai Kroeger took the snap on a fourth and seven at the SC 28, and threw a high, arching pass to national receiving leader Xavier Leggette for 32 yards and a first down. While the drive eventually stalled out after a failed fourth down conversion, it was a tone-setter for the Gamecocks. While South Carolina matched their intensity, Tennessee just played better. The Volunteers had 24 first downs to South Carolina’s 11. They averaged six yards per carry and three different players ran for a touchdown. Receiver Squirrel White was all over the field, catching nine passes for 104 yards.

The Gamecocks are off next Saturday, but will welcome the Florida Gators to Columbia on October 14.