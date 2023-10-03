EASLEY — This big rivalry game went way beyond the final score.

Easley High School junior Jaedyn Rule was presented a No. 99 jersey on Friday night about an hour before Easley defeated Pickens 63-21. The 16-year-old Rule is in his second year of ringing the school bell (just passed the end zone) in pregame and after every Easley touchdown.

“He (Jaedyn) is a great reminder for us,” said Easley coach Jordan Durrah, shortly after the victory. “He’s a great kid and he’s always positive. He’s really confident in who he is and he reminds us every day not to take things for granted. We’ve had him talk to the team and the guys see him at school – cherish what you have.”

Several of you remember back on March 10, 2016, when Jaedyn suffered a traumatic brain injury. His mom was driving in Atlanta when her blood sugar dropped and she hit an 18-wheeler and her car flipped. Jaedyn went to one hospital and she went to another.

The doctors told her in Atlanta that he would have only a 3 percent chance to live and he would be at only 3 percent.

“The doctors in Atlanta recommended that i stop everything,” said Jackie. “I did a lot of praying, but I kept my faith. I knew Jaedyn was not ready to give up.”

Continued Jackie, “They asked me to call in my family from Easley and I did.”

Jaedyn went on to a rehab center in Atlanta a week or two later. He had to learn how to talk again, how to read again and how to walk again. “They (in Atlanta) were amazing,” said Jackie. ‘Every morning I would speak to him and say to him good morning. He said to me (one day) with a little whisper ‘good morning’ and we kept moving forward.”

Not to be overlooked is Easley Teacher Assistant Christina Bailey who works with Jaedyn on a daily basis.

“If you talk about Jason on this field, they know who he is,” said Bailey. “Everyone at the high school knows him and the majority of the Easley community knows who he is. He played rec ball with them growing up. They all rallied behind his mom when they had the car accident. Luckily, mom made the right decision and that’s why we have Jaedyn here today.”

Bailey’s whole life has changed, too.

On top of all this, Bailey’s husband suffered a motorcycle accident about five years ago and he also sustained a traumatic brain injury. “The year after my husband’s motorcycle accident, I got Jaedyn,” Christina said. “So, I started going to school to become a Traumatic Brain Specialist. I’m also going to be a Special Education Teacher. I love it! Jaedyn and my husband have taught me so much about life.”

A record-breaking night: The 63 points is the most points scored by a Green Wave football team in Bill Carr Stadium history. Most points at home since 1969. Tied for 8th most points all time by the Green Wave (101 seasons). Third most points ever against Pickens. 42 is the most points ever in a half against the Blue Flames – 40 in 1969 and 1936.

The Easley difference makers .. QB Jay Stoker completed 11 of his 15 passes for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns. Donte Williams had 4 rushes for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns, Stoker had 63 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jeremiah Patton also had 2 touchdowns. Defensively, Talan Scott had 5 solos and 8 assists, Luke Peeples had 2 solos and 6 assists, Kobe Preston had 3 solos and 4 assists and Landon Santana had 3 solos and 4 assists for the Green Wave.

Bailey went on to say, “I have to give all the glory to God. He always puts us right where he wants us and that’s how I serve The Lord – helping Jaedyn and going to school for special education.”

