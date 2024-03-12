You can look up a million quotes in sports on what it takes to be successful.

But Ethan Crews, The Easley Progress 2023-24 Player of the Year in basketball, just put in the extra work to reach that next level.

“Ethan is a hard-working individual – it doesn’t matter if it is 6 a.m. or 1 p.m.,” said Michael Johnson, the CEO of PAP Sports in Greenville. “He really wants this on his own. He’s progressed a lot.”

Johnson works with local athletes to get stronger, faster and more agile. The most notable athlete Johnson has worked with is Bryce McGowens of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. In fact, at press time, Johnson was getting ready to travel to a game in Charlotte to see McGowens play for the Hornets.

Johnson said he has worked with Crews two to three times a week for the past year and it is already paying off. The end result has been Crews increasing his vertical jump by 3 1/2 inches, along with improving his lateral movement.

Added Johnson, about the potential of Crews, “If he keeps putting in the work, it will prepare him for the next level (in college). There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll get there.”

Crews turned in 18.2 points a game this season and 4 rebounds as a junior at Easley High School. He was named to the I-AAAA All-Region Team and shot an impressive 46 percent from 3-point range to lead the region. Plus, he has an overall grade point average of 4.4 in the classroom.

“I challenged him and told him he was going to have a better year than last year,” said EHS coach Derrell Jackson, at a recent basketball banquet that was held at the Smithfield Country Club. “He tripled his scoring average, which is awesome for any player. As the teams started to key on him, he continued to score the basketball. He and Drey (Jackson) in the same backcourt together played well off each other, and they helped each other. He’s a sharpshooter. He hits tough shots and off-balance shots. If you give him any breathing room, he’s dangerous.”

Crews said he hopes to keep getting stronger in the off-season. He said he currently weighs around 172 pounds and hopes to get in the 190-pound range.

Crews mainly spoke about his Green Wave team at the basketball banquet, saying: “It was fun with my guys and I’m proud of the seniors. They just got better as the season went on.”

From the start: Since third grade, Crews has been working with Coach (Robert) Pickel on things like the fundamental work, conditioning, shooting, passing and dribbling drills.

Pickel went way beyond the fundamentals of the game of basketball. He also taught the little things – hustle, diving after a loose ball, getting set for charges, setting screens and being a leader on and off the court. However, Pickel’s favorite story is when he would have a drill with 10 free throws and you have to run on any missed free throws. Crews, often times, made all 10 free throws. So then, he switched up the drill and said if it hits any part of the rim on a made free throw – he would have to run. Crews would net all 10 free throws.

“Each lesson building each fundamental stronger and stronger to become a complete player in all positions,” said Coach Pickel, about what he tries to do. “I’m more of a background guy. I have been blessed to coach and mentor a lot of great players from Easley and all over the upstate. I want to give credit where credit is due. The man that tought me all the ball I know is Darren (Bull) Gazaway. We coached from 1986 to right up to when he passed away in 2009. He taught me how to love the kids through ball and we have many kids that are more like our son’s out there giving back to the kids today. That is why I still work with players

This summer, Crews has been selected to play for a Prep Stars 17U Addidas Gold team. Crews will get the chance to play at the Bob Gibbosn tournament. Then, he’ll travel to Rockhill, Chicago and California.

Reach Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.