Clemson, Clary, CC and Rec all stars

PICKENS COUNTY — The Clemson University football team continued their ways with a 48-31 win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon. Former Clemson star runningback CJ Spiller highlighted the win by being inducted into the school’s Ring of Honor on Saturday.

The Tigers cracked the top 10 with a No. 9 ranking in the AP Poll. The top 10 teams include: 1-Oregan, 2-Georgia, 3-Penn State, 4-Ohio State, 5-Texas, 6-Miami, 7-Tennessee, 8-LSU, 9-Clemson and 10-Iowa State.

Easley football

The Easley Green Wave football team suffered a 28-3 loss at Hillcrest on Thursday night.

Junior QB Jay Stoker completed 12-of-29 passes for 123 yards and no interceptions. His favorite target was Matthew Hillstock with 4 catches for 61 yards. Malachi Ramey also had 3 catches for 39 yards. Senior runningback Aaron Tolbert piled up 71 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Green Wave.

Evan Massey connected on a 23-yard field goal – with 45 seconds left in the first quarter – for the only scoring for the Green Wave.

Defensively for Easley, Kaden Cooper and Kaiden Erby each had 7 solo tackles to lead the way.

Remaining football schedule for Easley High School’s varsity football team:

Saturday, Oct. 26 (7 p.m.): at Greenwood

Friday, Nov. 1 (7:30 p.m.): WOODMONT (Senior Night)

Friday, Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m.): at Greenville

Other HS football action: The Daniel football team (5-1 overall, 2-0 in the region) steamrolled over Pickens 59-7 on Friday night.

Quarterback Grayson Clary led the way with 12-of-13 accuracy for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Clary also led the team in rushing with 5 attempts for 56 yards. All of that … in just half the game.

For the season, Clary has thrown for 1093 yards on 70-of-95 attempts. He has 15 passing TD’s and 2 rushing TD’s and only 1 interception.

Elijah Lipsey had two receiving touchdowns for Daniel and Tremaine Davis had two touchdowns, with one being on a interception return.

Wren also rolled past Laurens 55-3.

Upcoming Shrine Game: The local football players for Carolina’s All-Star game on December 21 at Spartanburg High School are: Ramani Bruton (J.L. Mann) and Cam Strong (T.L. Hanna), Bryce Rainwater (Hillcrest) and Hunter Taylor (Greenville).

Easley Cross Country: The Green Wave varsity girls cross country team placed second overall and the boys placed sixth overall on Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Acie Vincent, Joby White and Lucas Miller were all individual medalists for the Green Wave.

Easley Girls Golf: The Green Wave girls golf team, lead by a third-place individual finish by Barret Owens, finished third overall in the region tournament.

Fall 2024 Easley Parks and Recreation All-Stars …

8U Football: David Berman, Andreus Bovain Jr., Wilson Bracken, Julian Cobb, Landon Dickson, Ian Dukes, Mark Elmore III, Ryan Hall, Gaven Harrison, Tyler Holcombe, Jahsun Jones, Walter Lee, Griffin McCoy, Easton Mote, Paul Parker, Danksten Posey, Aceyn Robinson, Giovanni Rodriguez, Hunter Ross, Blaine Sigmon, Lucas Stack, Trent Walker Jr., Adan Warren, Christian Wideman and Elmore Williams.

10U Football: Patrick Benjamin, Cameron Brann, Easton Bridges, River Cisson, Tyus Coleman, Brantlee Galloway, Kamdyn Greenlee, Landon Harbin, Jakobe Hicks, Lucas Holiday, Dalton Keenan, Kaeden Mann, Skyler Massey, Colton McCarson, Kingston McGowens, Ian Murray, Amir Robison, Charles Robison, Henry Robison, Walker Rodgers, Parker Searcy, Jasiah Shoemaker, Elijah Shoemaker, Elijah Swaynghame, Easton Turner and Jaxen Wade.

12U Football: Kameron Anderson, Braxton Bandy, Davis Brown, Davis Buchanan, Ayden Campbell, Kamari Dunham, Cole Emerson, Eli Gipson, Jase Hall, Karson Hill, Everett Hawkins, Solomon Heard, Kylen Henderson, AJ Honeycutt, Luke Lappin, Peyton Moree, Milan Ramirez, Daniel Rhinehart, Corban Riddle, Kayson Simmons, Matthew Stack Jr., Tristen Willingham, Jamere Wilson and Riley Woolley.

Trevor Lawrence update: Lawrence and the Jackson Jaguars improved to 2-5 on Sunday with a 32-16 win over the Patriots. He complete4ed 15-of-20 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.