Nowadays, it doesn’t matter what the sport is.

Lifting weights is a must to try and get that “edge” over the rest of the playing field. Especially, if you are competing on the Class 5A level like Easley High School is this season.

That’s why the role of Justin Houng (rhymes with strong) – who teaches three weightlifting classes at EHS and works with close to 800 students throughout the year – is so important. He is more like an assistant coach to all of the varsity sports programs at EHS.

“It’s been a complete 180 with our guys,” said Green Wave varsity basketball coach Derrell Jackson. “We’ve gotten compliments from other schools about the growth of our kids and how they look different, and I tell them that goes to our strength coach – Justin (Houng). He’s very enthusiastic, engaged and knowledgeable.”

Continued Coach Jackson, about the addition of Houng, “For me, he’s been a Godsend. I’ve been at a program where we’ve tried to get someb0dy like Justin, but we were never able to do it. My first year here (at EHS) we got it. It’s a blessing for me – normally the coaches have to do it.”

The proof is in the pudding, as they say, on how it is paying off for the Green Wave athletes who put in the time and effort. Just a few of the students at EHS (and former students at EHS) who have excelled in his class include: Kobe Preston, Lucas Miller, Kimbel Leach, Olivia Hazel, Booke Wilson and Olivia Gramblin.

Added EHS football coach Sam Houston, “First, I’d like to thank the (EHS) administration for investing in that in the athletics world – not just football. He has all the certifications. It’s been a game changer here and we’re excited to see the improvement that he continues to make.”

The 6-foot-3 Houng – at 32 years old – is commonly called Coach Justin. He stays fit and is able to show the students how to properly do all of the lifts and exercises that he demands.

His driving force, though, is the “success stories” that he sees and the individual improvement he sees along with way.

“That’s the biggest reason I got into coaching,” Coach Justin said. “I was fortunate to have some positive role models in my life. The kids in high school nowadays – their backgrounds are so diverse and their family is so diverse and what they are going through is so different as well. Yes, they can see me in this weight room, but to let them know that outside the weight rook I care about them just as much.”

Away from teaching, Coach Justin and his wife (Aly) have two children (Luke, 4 and Elijah 1).

Coach Justin took some time to answer a couple of questions.

Q: Can you list some of the well-known athletes you have worked with in college that you were fortunate to work with that have gone on to play in the pros?

HOUNG: I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with elite level athletes at different universities. I wish I could name all of them, but the diverse experience has allowed me to work with athletes that have made it to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS/NWSL, PGA/LPGA, ATP/WTA, and Olympic level track and field, field hockey, and wrestling athletes.

A few of the notable baseball players include: Spencer Strider, Carson Spiers, Eli White, Bryce Teodosio, and Richie Palacios

Q: You also seem to stay in good shape yourself. What type of workouts do you do and what type of exercising do you do?

HOUNG: Can be difficult to find time with busy schedule and kids, but mainly Olympic Weightlifting, Barbell/Dumbbell movements, or some days just running around with my boys.

Q: You seem to break down the workout sessions with each type of student. Can you elaborate on that?

HOUNG: Whether it is strength, speed, power, plyometrics, agility, or conditioning – it is important to explain thoroughly the main goal of our training session, what is expected, how to perform movements (demonstrate as well), and the pace/attention to detail that is needed. This creates clear communication and expectations for the student athletes.

Q: Can you talk about some of the athletes you have worked with who have played professionally and what that has been like for you?

HOUNG: Seeing an athlete continue their career is one of the many rewarding things of this job. Most athletes have the dream to be a professional athlete, but few make that dream a reality. Talent is a huge factor in making it to the next level, but it is not the only one. The athletes that have excelled but also sustained a career are the ones who have coupled their talent with all facets of training, nutrition, and recovery.

Q: You mentioned Conner Finley who stepped up in your class. Can you talk about what it was like to work with Finley?

HOUNG: I worked with Conner throughout the 2023-2024 school year. It was awesome to see his growth, effort, and consistency throughout the year. He started off as a kid that enjoyed training to fully embracing the process and ups and downs of training. I have no doubt that the work he put in is a big reason to why he was state champion in pole vault last year.

Q: What is the best advice you could give a kid who will be taking your class in the future?

HOUNG: Be coachable- There will be a variety of movements that will be taught and it is imperative to focus on technique in order to improve and perform movements safely.

Be patient- every kid wants to be the strongest or fastest, but that doesn’t just happen overnight, making progress and gains takes time and as long as you are consistent in your training and effort you will see that.

Have fun- it is awesome to see the community and competitiveness when kids are put into environments where they are being pushed and pushing each other. Enjoy the time you get to be in the weight room and train with your classmates.

Q: Can you talk about one of your “success stories” on the college level before you started at EHS?

HOUNG: During my first year at Clemson back in 2015, I was fortunate to work with an athlete named Mike Triller. Mike was a senior on the baseball team and a bench player that was rarely used during his career. Mike was the definition of a team player and worked his tail off every day even though he was not playing on a regular basis. Towards the end of the season, there were a few injuries that allowed him to move into the lineup. He stepped in and played at an extremely high level and ended up being named ACC Tournament MVP and led Clemson to an ACC Championship. I was not surprised with his performance as I had seen him physically and mentally prepare to be ready for those big moments.

Q: You mentioned that you have had some really good mentors who have helped you get into coaching. Who is one person that really helped you and in what way?

HOUNG: There are two mentors that I owe a lot to- The first is Mike Chatman, who is currently the Men’s Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach at LSU. He was my first boss when I interned at Penn State. He taught me technical aspects of coaching and training fundamentals, but more importantly how to care for every athlete that I work with.

The second is my former boss at Illinois, Jim Zielinski, who is the Associate AD of Strength and Conditioning. He showed me the importance of making an impact with my family while being a coach and to continually invest in them even with the hectic and transient nature of the job.

You can Jeff Holt at 864-855-0355.