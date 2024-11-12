TRAVELERS REST — Battling back from a serious injury is no joke. It takes a special type of person – one who can dig down deep and stay the course.

Several of you remember 2023 Powdersville High School grad Jalen Rambert. His senior year of football was cut short for the Patriots due to a torn ACL injury.

But last Saturday afternoon, on a bright and sunny afternoon in the high 60s, Rambert shined on defense (at inside linebacker) in Wofford College’s 19-13 win over host Furman University. Rambert closed out the game at Paladin Stadium with 3 solo tackles and 3 assists in the victory, along with a tackle for a loss.

It marked the second-straight win for Wofford College (5-5, 3-4 in SoConf.) over Furman.

“It’s great to get a team win — high energy from start to finish,” said Rambert, right after the victory and walking into the locker room. “We had our ups and downs, but everyone stayed in it and kept on grinding. I feel that I’m able to help hold up the defensive standard. It’s great to have guys around me who like to play for each other. It’s been great.”

Continued Rambert, listed on the Terriers roster at 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, “The knee from high school is still bothering me a little bit. It’s just getting through it.”

Rambert is considered a red-shirt freshman and will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season. He is quick to credit his defensive line at Wofford College for his success at linebacker.

“He (Rambert) is having a great year for us. We knew he was going to be a great talent,” said Terriers head coach Shawn Watson. “He’s really proven himself and has played a valuable role for us on defense. He’s done a great job.”

Next up, Rambert and Wofford College will host The Citadel on Nov. 16 and then they will travel to play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 23 for their regular-season finale.

Family support: Jalen’s mom (Jennifer), dad (Bernard), sister (Amari) and brother (Jacori) were all in the bleachers at the game on Saturday at Furman.

Some of the die-hard Clemson football fans might remember Bernard when he played running back for Clemson (1999-2003) and started his final two years. Bernard suffered an ankle injury in college and knows what it takes to bounce back after a serious injury.

Commenting on his son, Bernard said, “He (Jalen) has been working hard. It’s always been his dream to play at the next level. Unfortunately in high school (at Powdersville), we probably would have won a state championship had he and a couple others not gone down with injuries. Just him sticking with it – getting after it and knowing that an injury is not the end all be all. I’m proud of him and also encouraging him to keep on going.”

Green Wave notes: Easley High School grad Jonathan Welsh is also listed on the Wofford Terriers game-day roster. Welch is listed at 6-4 and 240 pounds, and is on the offensive line. He is a true freshman and he did dress for Saturday’s game at Furman.