COLUMBIA, S.C. — Netflix announced on last week that they will dropping a new documentary series following the 2024 football season in the Southeastern Conference(SEC).

So, what does that mean for South Carolina Gamecocks’ fans? Yes, you will get to live through one of the best seasons the Gamecocks have had in a very longtime. They had a 9-3 overall record and was one of the 11 teams in the SEC to finish the season with .500 or better overall record. Also, the Gamecocks were one of seven SEC teams to finish the season with nine or more wins.

“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Football in the SEC will be presented in a way never seen before through the elite storytelling skills of Box To Box, the content studio that has produced numerous award-winning Netflix docuseries. We are excited about this new delivery of content for SEC fans everywhere.”

The series is set to premiere in summer 2025 as a tenative date right now. An exact date will be announced in early 2025.

South Carolina will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 31st. They will face Illinois, who also finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and ranked inside the top-20.

