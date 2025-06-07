I’ll be more positive now that I’ve given up hope.

Allow me to elaborate on my life philosophy. Actually, don’t bother to allow me, because I’ll tell you anyway.

The principle of the thing is this. Whenever somebody tells you to do something, you do exactly the opposite.

As in, if your boss tells you to spend your entire life correcting the dirty data in one spreadsheet, then you tell him to take a short walk out of his office window.

It may be a slightly longer walk if you say this on the 21st floor of a skyscraper, but that’s okay. I promise the same principle applies.

We are all adults here. There is no reason for us to go bossing each other around as if we’re, like, children or something. Duh.

I’d stick my tongue out, only I have to remain professional. Also, you’re either reading this online or in the newspaper, and there are no moving pictures in those.

There are moving pictures on television, but I’m not on that either.

Why, you ask? Probably because I’m too intellectual for it. The alternative is that I’m too dumb for it, and I know it can’t be the latter.

I may be dumb, but I ain’t stupid. Which brings us back to the subject of hope and the loss thereof.

I am not an optimist. I believe there is evil in the world. I am not a pessimist. I believe there is good in the world.

I am not a nihilist. I believe there is a better answer to “what’s in the world?” than “who cares?”

Especially if the “who cares?” is followed by a “I dunno, but let’s stab someone, anyway.”

Practically speaking, the most optimistic way to look at the world is not through a lens.

We have to wear lenses, though, because often we can’t see what’s right in front of our noses.

Or maybe we can see that, but it’s harder for us to see something far away.

The goal is not to get the best glasses. The goal is to get better at perceiving things with the glasses we already have.

What other cues, beyond sight, are there?

There are comic cues, such as these, me boyo! And there are dramatic cues, SUCH. AS. THESE.

You heard that, even though I wrote it. Or you saw me, if you had this read to you.

Instead of saying “we should see” or “make others visible–”

Instead of saying “we should hear” or “amplify others’ voices–”

Instead of saying “we should feel” or “empathize with others–”

Could I perhaps start today by observing one person? Then, respond to them how I’d like to be responded to?

Instead of saying “we should,” could one say “I choose?” Instead of saying “do this!” may one say “let me try?”

We are not, and cannot be, perfect. No, I am not such an optimist as to believe that.

Nor am I such a pessimist as to believe that we cannot get better.

If each of us cannot rise past a certain point, could we at least strive to do what we can at that point?

We choose — not should — we choose to be as perfect as we can be, right?

Well, am I? I don’t know. But I’ll try to be, so far as I can perceive it.

That is why I’ll be more positive now that I’ve given up hope.

Alexandra Paskhaver is a software engineer and writer. Both jobs require knowing where to stick semicolons, but she’s never quite; figured; it; out. Opinions expressed are those of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.